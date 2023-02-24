FridayHearty Grand Breakfast Buffet
- 2701 Hospital Drive, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
- 7-9 a.m.
- $20
- Join us for a grand buffet-style breakfast with plenty of delicious (and Heart Healthy) options! Tickets: $20 (Presale only and available for purchase at Citizens Gift Shop or Cafeteria)
Calhoun County Quilt Show
- Bauer Community Center
- 2300 Texas 35, Port Lavaca
- 9 a.m.- Feb. 25, 4 p.m.
- Calhoun County Quilt Guild’s 2023 Biennial Quilt Show; Our theme is Quilt Over Texas with over 150 judged quilt entries and wearable arts; Special Guest: William “Billy” Reue: Designer of Free Spirit
Manga Madness
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga/anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity
- The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Chip Oliphant & The Bellamy Brothers @ Greek Bros.
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Bellamy Brothers
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Bellamy Brothers Band
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 10:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
2nd Annual Lace-Up for Lifeway Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Race
- 403 East Sarah Street, Cuero
- 7:45-10:45 a.m.
- $10 to $70
SundayChicken Workshop
- Jim Frank’s Farm Direct Meat
- 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
- 1-4:30 p.m.
- $65
- Afternoon workshop approximately 3 hours covering everything about chickens, whether you’re just showing interest or ready to learn how to go from yard to plate this course has something for you.
MondayTourism Industry Recovery Program Live Workshop UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 12-1 p.m.
- Free
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: TRIVIA NIGHT @ Whiskey Palm
- Whiskey Palm
- 415 S. Austin St. Austin, Rockport
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Marketing for Start-ups Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- 8 Strategies for Marketing Your New Business Live Webinar www.uhvsbdc.com
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Cooking with a Cardiologist
- Citizens HealthPlex
- 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- Free
- A heart healthy cooking demo with Cardiologist, Dr. Tywaun Tillman. Space is limited, so please call 361-570-5433 to reserve your seat!
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
A Simple Recipe for Social Media Success UHV SBDC Online
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- A recipe for social media that saves time and gets results Live webinar www.uhvsbdc.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.
Texas Girls in STEM Day
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- Victoria College will celebrate Texas Girls in STEM Day by hosting a panel discussion of women in the STEM field on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. in VC’s Health Sciences Center Room 130.
ThursdayYarn Craft Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 4-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition from March 2-30.
VPL Talks with Trey Barron
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
Olivia Harms: La Linea Wine Bar
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayGIG Economy Tax Implications for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live webinar. Managing your taxes as a independent contractor or freelancer www.uhvsbdc.com
Social Dinner and Live Music by Stephanie Ross
- American Legion Post 166
- 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Catered meal with entertainment from Stephanie Ross. Open to the public, BYOB
Marshall Rocks Country
- 5D Tavern
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
OnGoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.