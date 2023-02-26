Monday

Tourism Industry Recovery Program Live Workshop UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

Noon-1 p.m.

Free

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night @ Whiskey Palm

415 S. Austin St.,  Rockport

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Marketing for Start-ups Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

8 Strategies for Marketing Your New Business Live Webinar www.uhvsbdc.com

Cooking with a Cardiologist

Citizens HealthPlex

9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria

6-8 p.m.

Free

A heart healthy cooking demo with cardiologist, Dr. Tywaun Tillman. Space is limited, so please call 361-570-5433 to reserve your seat.

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

A Simple Recipe for Social Media Success UHV SBDC Online

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

A recipe for social media that saves time and gets results Live webinar www.uhvsbdc.com

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this Wednesday

Texas Girls in STEM Day

Victoria College

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

6-8 p.m.

Victoria College will celebrate Texas Girls in STEM Day by hosting a panel discussion of women in the STEM field in VC’s Health Sciences Center Room 130.

Thursday

Yarn Craft Club

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition

Victoria College

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

4-5 p.m.

Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition from March 2-30.

VPL Talks with Trey Barron

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.

Olivia Harms: La Linea Wine Bar

211 W. Bowie St., Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Friday

GIG Economy Tax Implications for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Free

Live webinar. Managing your taxes as an independent contractor or freelancer www.uhvsbdc.com

Social Dinner and Live Music by Stephanie Ross

American Legion Post 166

1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Catered meal with entertainment from Stephanie Ross. Open to the public, BYOB

Marshall Rocks Country

5D Tavern

213 S. Main St., Victoria

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday

J.R. Cole: Mother Clucker's Downtown 2023

Mother Cluckers Downtown, 108 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tyler Cannon Music

J Welch Farms

111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Monday

Collage Nite

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage

On Going

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.