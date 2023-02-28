WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
  • For more information call 361-218-9246.

A Simple Recipe for Social Media Success UHV SBDC Online

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • A recipe for social media that saves time and gets results Live webinar www.uhvsbdc.com

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this Wednesday

Texas Girls in STEM Day

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • Victoria College will celebrate Texas Girls in STEM Day by hosting a panel discussion of women in the STEM field in VC’s Health Sciences Center Room 130.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

ThursdayYarn Craft Club

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 4-5 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition from March 2-30.

VPL Talks with Trey Barron

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.

Olivia Harms: La Linea Wine Bar

  • 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridayGIG Economy Tax Implications for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Live webinar. Managing your taxes as an independent contractor or freelancer www.uhvsbdc.com

Social Dinner and Live Music by Stephanie Ross

  • American Legion Post 166
  • 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
  • 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Catered meal with entertainment from Stephanie Ross. Open to the public, BYOB

Marshall Rocks Country

  • 5D Tavern
  • 213 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

J.R. Cole: Mother Clucker’s Downtown 2023

  • Mother Cluckers Downtown, 108 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tyler Cannon Music

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

MondayCollage Nite

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage

TuesdayBaby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Canva Basics Elevate Your Marketing Graphics Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Create visually stunning graphics

On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.