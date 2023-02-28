WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
- For more information call 361-218-9246.
A Simple Recipe for Social Media Success UHV SBDC Online
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- A recipe for social media that saves time and gets results Live webinar www.uhvsbdc.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this Wednesday
Texas Girls in STEM Day
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- Victoria College will celebrate Texas Girls in STEM Day by hosting a panel discussion of women in the STEM field in VC’s Health Sciences Center Room 130.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
ThursdayYarn Craft Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 4-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition from March 2-30.
VPL Talks with Trey Barron
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
Olivia Harms: La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayGIG Economy Tax Implications for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live webinar. Managing your taxes as an independent contractor or freelancer www.uhvsbdc.com
Social Dinner and Live Music by Stephanie Ross
- American Legion Post 166
- 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Catered meal with entertainment from Stephanie Ross. Open to the public, BYOB
Marshall Rocks Country
- 5D Tavern
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
- For more information call 361-218-9246.
J.R. Cole: Mother Clucker’s Downtown 2023
- Mother Cluckers Downtown, 108 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tyler Cannon Music
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
MondayCollage Nite
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Canva Basics Elevate Your Marketing Graphics Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Create visually stunning graphics
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Baby Time
On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.