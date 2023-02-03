FridayGl!tch @ Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.
SaturdayCrossroads Heartwalk
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon
- Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Take your Child to the Library Day
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Celebrate National Take your Child to the Library Day.
William Beckmann
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m..
Hayden Baker
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
SundayKC No.10751 Chicken BBQ
- St. Patrick’s Hall
- 13279 SH 185, Bloomington
- 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $12
St. Mary’s Parish Festival
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. North St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- BBQ meal, live and online auctions, beer garden, cake wheel, plant sale, country store, games for kids, jewelry, raffle.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Rock the Wellhead
- Wellhead Tavern
- 23404 NW Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 4-8 p.m.
MondayCollage Nite
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage.
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Financial Management MoneySmart No.4
- Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Free
- Financial management practices, rules and tools commonly available for small businesses
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools
- Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Promote your products and services online using Google tools.
Zoochitecture Design
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- $20
ThursdayBuild and Leverage Credit
- Live Webinar — Small Business DevelopmentCenter
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Get Financing & Grow Your Business
Gulf Bend Center Open House
- Gulf Bend Center
- 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 4-6 p.m.
- Join us for an open house
Learning Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Join us in the Learning Lab
VPL Jams — J&B Duo
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
February Paint The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $40
Briana Adams Music
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7-11 p.m.
Tyler Cannon Music
- Broadway Bar
- 208 Broadway, Nordheim
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
FridayChair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex
- 302 N. Main St.
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 2-3 p.m.
- Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.
A Tour of Black Voices in American History
- UHV University N. building
- 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 7-9 p.m.
- Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.
Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado TX
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.
OnGoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.