FridayGl!tch @ Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.

SaturdayCrossroads Heartwalk

  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Take your Child to the Library Day

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Celebrate National Take your Child to the Library Day.

William Beckmann

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m..

Hayden Baker

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

SundayKC No.10751 Chicken BBQ

  • St. Patrick’s Hall
  • 13279 SH 185, Bloomington
  • 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • $12

St. Mary’s Parish Festival

  • Victoria Community Center
  • 2905 E. North St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • BBQ meal, live and online auctions, beer garden, cake wheel, plant sale, country store, games for kids, jewelry, raffle.

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Rock the Wellhead

  • Wellhead Tavern
  • 23404 NW Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
  • 4-8 p.m.

MondayCollage Nite

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage.

TuesdayBaby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Financial Management MoneySmart No.4

  • Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • Financial management practices, rules and tools commonly available for small businesses

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Toddler Time — Story Time

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Toddler Time — Story Time

GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools

  • Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Promote your products and services online using Google tools.

Zoochitecture Design

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-noon
  • $20

ThursdayBuild and Leverage Credit

  • Live Webinar — Small Business DevelopmentCenter
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Get Financing & Grow Your Business

Gulf Bend Center Open House

  • Gulf Bend Center
  • 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
  • 4-6 p.m.
  • Join us for an open house

Learning Lab

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Join us in the Learning Lab

VPL Jams — J&B Duo

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-8 p.m.
  • VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

February Paint The Zoo

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • $40

Briana Adams Music

  • Shiner Palace Saloon
  • 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7-11 p.m.

Tyler Cannon Music

  • Broadway Bar
  • 208 Broadway, Nordheim
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

FridayChair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex

  • 302 N. Main St.
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.

A Tour of Black Voices in American History

  • UHV University N. building
  • 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
  • 7-9 p.m.
  • Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.

Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

  • La Linea Wine Bar
  • 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado TX

  • Rear Window Listening Room
  • 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.

OnGoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.