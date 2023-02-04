SaturdayCrossroads Heartwalk

  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Take your Child to the Library Day

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Celebrate National Take your Child to the Library Day.

William Beckmann

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m..

Hayden Baker

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

SundayKC No.10751 Chicken BBQ

  • St. Patrick’s Hall
  • 13279 SH 185, Bloomington
  • 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • $12

St. Mary’s Parish Festival

  • Victoria Community Center
  • 2905 E. North St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • BBQ meal, live and online auctions, beer garden, cake wheel, plant sale, country store, games for kids, jewelry, raffle.

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Rock the Wellhead

  • Wellhead Tavern
  • 23404 NW Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria

4-8 p.m.

MondayCollage Nite

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage.

Tuesday

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Financial Management MoneySmart No.4

  • Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
  • sba.gov
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • Financial management practices, rules and tools commonly available for small businesses

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5 to 8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Toddler Time — Story Time

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

  • Toddler Time — Story Time

GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools

  • Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
  • sba.gov
  • Free
  • Promote your products and services online using Google tools.

Zoochitecture Design

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-noon
  • $20

ThursdayBuild and Leverage Credit

  • Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
  • sba.gov
  • Free
  • Get Financing & Grow Your Business

Gulf Bend Center Open House

Gulf Bend Center

6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria

4-6 p.m.

Join us for an open house

Learning Lab

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Join us in the Learning Lab

VPL Jams — J&B Duo

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-8 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

February Paint The Zoo

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$40

Briana Adams Music

Shiner Palace Saloon

701 Ave. E., Shiner

7-11 p.m.

Tyler Cannon Music

Broadway Bar

208 Broadway, Nordheim

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Friday

Chair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex

302 N. Main St., Victoria

2-3 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.

A Tour of Black Voices in American History

UHV University North building

3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

7-9 p.m.

Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.

Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

La Linea Wine Bar

211 W. Bowie St., Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado TX

Rear Window Listening Room

107 Menefee Ave., Ganado

8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

12-1:30 p.m.

$20

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brother at LaMardi Gras

LaMardi Gras, 302 Bois D’ Arc St., Rockport

3-7 p.m.

OnGoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.