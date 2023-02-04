SaturdayCrossroads Heartwalk
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon
- Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Take your Child to the Library Day
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Celebrate National Take your Child to the Library Day.
William Beckmann
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m..
Hayden Baker
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
SundayKC No.10751 Chicken BBQ
- St. Patrick’s Hall
- 13279 SH 185, Bloomington
- 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $12
St. Mary’s Parish Festival
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. North St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- BBQ meal, live and online auctions, beer garden, cake wheel, plant sale, country store, games for kids, jewelry, raffle.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Rock the Wellhead
- Wellhead Tavern
- 23404 NW Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
4-8 p.m.
MondayCollage Nite
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage.
Tuesday
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Financial Management MoneySmart No.4
- Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
- sba.gov
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Free
- Financial management practices, rules and tools commonly available for small businesses
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5 to 8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools
- Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
- sba.gov
- Free
- Promote your products and services online using Google tools.
Zoochitecture Design
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- $20
ThursdayBuild and Leverage Credit
- Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
- sba.gov
- Free
- Get Financing & Grow Your Business
Gulf Bend Center Open House
Gulf Bend Center
6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
4-6 p.m.
Join us for an open house
Learning Lab
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Join us in the Learning Lab
VPL Jams — J&B Duo
302 N. Main St., Victoria
7-8 p.m.
VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
February Paint The Zoo
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$40
Briana Adams Music
Shiner Palace Saloon
701 Ave. E., Shiner
7-11 p.m.
Tyler Cannon Music
Broadway Bar
208 Broadway, Nordheim
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Friday
Chair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex
302 N. Main St., Victoria
2-3 p.m.
Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.
A Tour of Black Voices in American History
UHV University North building
3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
7-9 p.m.
Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.
Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
La Linea Wine Bar
211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado TX
Rear Window Listening Room
107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
12-1:30 p.m.
$20
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brother at LaMardi Gras
LaMardi Gras, 302 Bois D’ Arc St., Rockport
3-7 p.m.
OnGoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.