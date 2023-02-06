MondayCollage Nite
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage.
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Financial Management MoneySmart No.4
Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
Financial management practices, rules and tools commonly available for small businesses
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30 — 10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5 — 8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
- For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools
Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
2-3 p.m.
Free
Promote your products and services online using Google tools.
Zoochitecture Design
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- $20
ThursdayBuild and Leverage Credit
Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
10-11 a.m.
Free
Get Financing & Grow Your Business
Gulf Bend Center Open House
- Gulf Bend Center
- 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 4-6 p.m.
- Join us for an open house
Learning Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Join us in the Learning Lab
VPL Jams — J&B Duo
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
February Paint The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $40
Briana Adams Music
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7-11 p.m.
Tyler Cannon Music
- Broadway Bar
- 208 Broadway, Nordheim
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
FridayChair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 2-3 p.m.
- Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.
A Tour of Black Voices in American History
UHV University North building
- 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 7-9 p.m.
- Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.
Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado TX
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
- For more information call 361-218-9246.
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brother at LaMardi Gras
- LaMardi Gras
- 302 Bois D’ Arc St., Rockport
- 3-7 p.m.
SundayVictoria Empty Bowls
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Empty Bowls event will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday in the Victoria College Student Center. Attendees will be able to select a unique hand-made bowl for $20.
Each
OnGoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.