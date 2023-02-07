Wednesday

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30 - 10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5 - 8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.

For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools

Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center

sbc.gov.

2-3 p.m.

Free

Promote your products and services online using Google tools.

Zoochitecture Design

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Thursday

Build and Leverage Credit

Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center

sbc.gov

10-11 a.m.

Free

Get Financing & Grow Your Business

Gulf Bend Center Open House

Gulf Bend Center

6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria

4-6 p.m.

Join us for an open house

Learning Lab

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Join us in the Learning Lab

VPL Jams — J&B Duo

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-8 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

February Paint The Zoo

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$40

Briana Adams Music

Shiner Palace Saloon

701 Ave. E., Shiner

7-11 p.m.

Tyler Cannon Music

Broadway Bar

208 Broadway, Nordheim

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Friday

Chair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex

302 N. Main St., Victoria

2-3 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.

A Tour of Black Voices in American History

UHV University North building

3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

7-9 p.m.

Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.

Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

La Linea Wine Bar

211 W. Bowie St., Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado

Rear Window Listening Room

107 Menefee Ave., Ganado

8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.

Saturday

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

Noon-1:30 p.m.

$20

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brother at LaMardi Gras

LaMardi Gras

302 Bois D’ Arc St., Rockport

3-7 p.m.

Sunday

Victoria Empty Bowls

Victoria College

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Victoria College’s Empty Bowls event in the Victoria College Student Center. Attendees will be able to select a unique hand-made bowl for $20 each.

Monday

VCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters

283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria

Noon-1 p.m.

Victoria County Master Gardeners Marcia Kauffman and Cindy Brewer will discuss beneficial bugs.

Genealogy with Margo Farris Brewer

302 N. Main St., Victoria

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join us at the library for a talk with Margo Farris Brewer, the co-leader of Ann-Mar Genealogy.

Tuesday

Heart Health Fair

Citizens Medical Center, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Annual Heart Health Fair

Valentine's Day Farmers' Market

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Special pop-up Victoria Farmers' Market especially for Valentine's Day featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Baby Time

GWG: Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile Live Workshop

Refugio County Community Development Foundation, 301 N. Alamo St., Refugio

11 a.m.-noon

Free

Get found online with Google, from Startup to Management.

Introduction to Government Contracting Hybrid Event

UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

Attend in person or online, presented by Del Mar Apex Accelerator Grow your business selling to Local, State, and Federal Government Purchasing Agencies. www.uhvsbdc.com

Crafternoon

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Crafternoon

Valentine Paint and Sip

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Free

Looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends? Stop by the library for our Valentine's Day Paint 'N Sip!

Wednesday

Building Credit MoneySmart No.5 Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Strategies for building or improving business credit www.uhvsbdc.com

IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Free

Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes - a walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.

On Going

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.