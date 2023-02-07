Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30 - 10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5 - 8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools
Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
2-3 p.m.
Free
Promote your products and services online using Google tools.
Zoochitecture Design
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Thursday
Build and Leverage Credit
Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
10-11 a.m.
Free
Get Financing & Grow Your Business
Gulf Bend Center Open House
Gulf Bend Center
6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
4-6 p.m.
Join us for an open house
Learning Lab
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Join us in the Learning Lab
VPL Jams — J&B Duo
302 N. Main St., Victoria
7-8 p.m.
VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
February Paint The Zoo
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
6:30-8:30 p.m.
$40
Briana Adams Music
Shiner Palace Saloon
701 Ave. E., Shiner
7-11 p.m.
Tyler Cannon Music
Broadway Bar
208 Broadway, Nordheim
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Friday
Chair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex
302 N. Main St., Victoria
2-3 p.m.
Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.
A Tour of Black Voices in American History
UHV University North building
3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
7-9 p.m.
Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.
Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
La Linea Wine Bar
211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado
Rear Window Listening Room
107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
For more information call 361-218-9246.
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
Noon-1:30 p.m.
$20
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brother at LaMardi Gras
LaMardi Gras
302 Bois D’ Arc St., Rockport
3-7 p.m.
Sunday
Victoria Empty Bowls
Victoria College
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Victoria College’s Empty Bowls event in the Victoria College Student Center. Attendees will be able to select a unique hand-made bowl for $20 each.
Monday
VCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters
283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
Noon-1 p.m.
Victoria County Master Gardeners Marcia Kauffman and Cindy Brewer will discuss beneficial bugs.
Genealogy with Margo Farris Brewer
302 N. Main St., Victoria
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Join us at the library for a talk with Margo Farris Brewer, the co-leader of Ann-Mar Genealogy.
Tuesday
Heart Health Fair
Citizens Medical Center, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Annual Heart Health Fair
Valentine's Day Farmers' Market
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Special pop-up Victoria Farmers' Market especially for Valentine's Day featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Baby Time
GWG: Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile Live Workshop
Refugio County Community Development Foundation, 301 N. Alamo St., Refugio
11 a.m.-noon
Free
Get found online with Google, from Startup to Management.
Introduction to Government Contracting Hybrid Event
UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
Attend in person or online, presented by Del Mar Apex Accelerator Grow your business selling to Local, State, and Federal Government Purchasing Agencies. www.uhvsbdc.com
Crafternoon
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Crafternoon
Valentine Paint and Sip
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Free
Looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends? Stop by the library for our Valentine's Day Paint 'N Sip!
Wednesday
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time - Story Time
Building Credit MoneySmart No.5 Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Strategies for building or improving business credit www.uhvsbdc.com
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time - Story Time
IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Free
Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes - a walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.
On Going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.