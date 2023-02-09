ThursdayBuild and Leverage Credit

  • Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
  • sbc.gov
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Get Financing & Grow Your Business

Gulf Bend Center Open House

  • Gulf Bend Center
  • 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
  • 4-6 p.m.
  • Join us for an open house

Learning Lab

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Join us in the Learning Lab

VPL Jams — J&B Duo

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-8 p.m.
  • VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

February Paint The Zoo

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • $40

Briana Adams Music

  • Shiner Palace Saloon
  • 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7-11 p.m.

Tyler Cannon Music

  • Broadway Bar
  • 208 Broadway, Nordheim
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

FridayChair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.

A Tour of Black Voices in American History

  • UHV University North building
  • 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
  • 7-9 p.m.
  • Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.

Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

  • La Linea Wine Bar
  • 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado TX

  • Rear Window Listening Room
  • 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
  • For more information call 361-218-9246.

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1:30 p.m.
  • $20

Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brother at LaMardi Gras

  • LaMardi Gras
  • 302 Bois D’ Arc St., Rockport
  • 3-7 p.m.

SundayVictoria Empty Bowls

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Empty Bowls event will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday in the Victoria College Student Center. Attendees will be able to select a unique hand-made bowl for $20 each.

MondayVCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters

  • 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
  • 12-1 p.m.
  • Victoria County Master Gardeners Marcia Kauffman and Cindy Brewer will discuss beneficial bugs at the VCMGA “Lunch and Learn with the Masters” program Feb. 13, Monday, noon until 1 p.m.

Genealogy with Margo Farris Brewer

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Join us at the library for a talk with Margo Farris Brewer, the co-leader of Ann-Mar Genealogy.

TuesdayHeart Health Fair

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • The Annual Heart Health Fair

Valentine’s Day Farmers’ Market

  • 2805 N. Navarro St., 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Special pop-up Victoria Farmers’ Market especially for Valentine’s Day featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

GWG: Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile Live Workshop

  • Refugio County Community Development Foundation
  • 301 N. Alamo St., Refugio
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Get found online with Google, from Startup to Management.

Introduction to Government Contracting Hybrid Event

  • UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Free
  • Attend in person or online, presented by Del Mar Apex Accelerator Grow your business selling to Local, State, and Federal Government Purchasing Agencies. www.uhvsbdc.com

Crafternoon

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Crafternoon

Valentine Paint and Sip

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Free
  • Looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends? Stop by the library for our Valentine’s Day Paint ‘N Sip!

WednesdayToddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Building Credit MoneySmart #5 Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Live no cost webinar Strategies for building or improving business credit www.uhvsbdc.com.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).

ThursdayIRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Live Webinar Managing your taxes as a Small Business Owner www.uhvsbdc.com.

Yarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Bubba Westly

  • KIXS 108FM
  • 107 N. Star Drive, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

London Baileigh returns to Shiner, TX!

  • Shiner Palace Saloon
  • 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

OnGoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.