ThursdayBuild and Leverage Credit
- Live Webinar — Small Business Development Center
- sbc.gov
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Get Financing & Grow Your Business
Gulf Bend Center Open House
- Gulf Bend Center
- 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 4-6 p.m.
- Join us for an open house
Learning Lab
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Join us in the Learning Lab
VPL Jams — J&B Duo
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
February Paint The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $40
Briana Adams Music
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7-11 p.m.
Tyler Cannon Music
- Broadway Bar
- 208 Broadway, Nordheim
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
FridayChair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 2-3 p.m.
- Join us for an afternoon of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.
A Tour of Black Voices in American History
- UHV University North building
- 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 7-9 p.m.
- Celebrating Black History Month with live music and poetry.
Blues Like it Usta Was at Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Fasten your seatbelts for a good time with this duo putting a blues spin on the best rock and Americana songs from the 70’s to today!
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Hamilton Loomis: Rear Window Listening Room (DUO) — Ganado TX
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 8 p.m.- Feb. 11, 12 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
- For more information call 361-218-9246.
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brother at LaMardi Gras
- LaMardi Gras
- 302 Bois D’ Arc St., Rockport
- 3-7 p.m.
SundayVictoria Empty Bowls
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Empty Bowls event will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday in the Victoria College Student Center. Attendees will be able to select a unique hand-made bowl for $20 each.
MondayVCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters
- 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- 12-1 p.m.
- Victoria County Master Gardeners Marcia Kauffman and Cindy Brewer will discuss beneficial bugs at the VCMGA “Lunch and Learn with the Masters” program Feb. 13, Monday, noon until 1 p.m.
Genealogy with Margo Farris Brewer
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Join us at the library for a talk with Margo Farris Brewer, the co-leader of Ann-Mar Genealogy.
TuesdayHeart Health Fair
- Citizens Medical Center
- 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Annual Heart Health Fair
Valentine’s Day Farmers’ Market
- 2805 N. Navarro St., 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Special pop-up Victoria Farmers’ Market especially for Valentine’s Day featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
GWG: Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile Live Workshop
- Refugio County Community Development Foundation
- 301 N. Alamo St., Refugio
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Get found online with Google, from Startup to Management.
Introduction to Government Contracting Hybrid Event
- UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Free
- Attend in person or online, presented by Del Mar Apex Accelerator Grow your business selling to Local, State, and Federal Government Purchasing Agencies. www.uhvsbdc.com
Crafternoon
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Crafternoon
Valentine Paint and Sip
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Free
- Looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends? Stop by the library for our Valentine’s Day Paint ‘N Sip!
WednesdayToddler Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Building Credit MoneySmart #5 Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Live no cost webinar Strategies for building or improving business credit www.uhvsbdc.com.
IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Bubba Westly
- KIXS 108FM
- 107 N. Star Drive, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
London Baileigh returns to Shiner, TX!
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
OnGoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.