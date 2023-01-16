Tuesday

OSHA Compliance: Workplace Safety, Resources, and COVID-19 Updates

  • UHV Small Business Development Center, Victoria
  • 9-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • OSHA 101.

Victoria County Go Texan

  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Build Your Business with Go Texan

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

Is Small Business Ownership a Good Fit for You

  • UHV Small Business Development Center, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Explore readiness to start a business

Wednesday

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
  • 8:30 10 a.m.
  • Veterans of Foreign War Post 4146,
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • Contact, Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753
 
VFW Burger Night
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • Veterans of Foreign War Post 4146,
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips.  Beverages extra.
  • Auxiliary bake sale
  • Contact Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678
 
Victoria Farmers’ Market
  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more.
  • For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Increase the Business Effectiveness by Branding

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Value of branding and all the components

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Texas A&M AgriLife has started a new health series. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday through March 1.

Jeff Canada

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

Thursday

Yarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Charity Concert Series: Gene Watson (regular series)

  • Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-9 p.m.
  • $50

Friday

Brian Arnold: Victoria

  • Fellowship Bible Church
  • 3401 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • Kate Watson: Shooter’s Bar

Shooters Bar

  • 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Jan. 21

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Lance and Lea

  • Coastal Bend College
  • 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Max Stalling

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Jarrod Birmingham: Blase’s Hall

  • Blase's Hall
  • 4228 U.S. 90 A W., Hallettsville
  • 8 p.m.- midnight Jan. 22

Recurring

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.