Tuesday
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Home Based Daycares: What You Need to Know
Small Business Development Center, live webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
How to open an at home daycare
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees
6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
Noon-1 p.m.
This meeting is offered both in person and virtually. Please contact the information below for more details
Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts
VFW Post 4146
8:30-10 a.m.
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753
VFW Burger Night
VFW Post 4146
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Planning For a Healthy Business
Small Business Development Center, virtual
10-11 a.m.
Free
Plan for the now and plan for the future
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting a new health series. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that meets every Wednesday through March 1.
Thursday
TDCJ Hiring Event
120 S. Main St., 120 S. Main St., Victoria
10 a.m.-noon
Speak with a recruiter and apply in person!
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
Museum of the Coastal Bend
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
5:30-7 p.m.
Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series: Lessons From Building a Pioneer Farm with Justin Butts.
Admission free, open to the public.
Friday
VPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing.
True Crime Book Club
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion!
Anime + Art
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
If you enjoy Manga and drawing, then join us for our new program Anime + Art!
Sabrina & the Texas Blue Feather Band
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Classic country and rock to the beer garden stage for the first time.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms
J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
La Linea Wine Bar, 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Joel Vaughn: Rad Weekend
Northside Baptist Church
4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity
The Bomb Diggity
208 Railroad St., Inez
7-11 p.m.
MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer
Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Recurring
"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
1Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.