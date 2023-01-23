Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Home Based Daycares: What You Need to Know

Small Business Development Center, live webinar

10-11 a.m.

Free

How to open an at home daycare

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees

6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria

Noon-1 p.m.

This meeting is offered both in person and virtually. Please contact the information below for more details

Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Coffee and Donuts

VFW Post 4146

8:30-10 a.m.

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753

VFW Burger Night

VFW Post 4146

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Planning For a Healthy Business

Small Business Development Center, virtual

10-11 a.m.

Free

Plan for the now and plan for the future

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting a new health series. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that meets every Wednesday through March 1.

Thursday

TDCJ Hiring Event

120 S. Main St., 120 S. Main St., Victoria

10 a.m.-noon

Speak with a recruiter and apply in person!

John W. Stormont Lecture Series

Museum of the Coastal Bend

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

5:30-7 p.m.

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series: Lessons From Building a Pioneer Farm with Justin Butts.

Admission free, open to the public.

Friday

VPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10-11 a.m.

If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing.

True Crime Book Club

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion!

Anime + Art

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

If you enjoy Manga and drawing, then join us for our new program Anime + Art!

Sabrina & the Texas Blue Feather Band

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Classic country and rock to the beer garden stage for the first time.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms

J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

La Linea Wine Bar, 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Joel Vaughn: Rad Weekend

Northside Baptist Church

4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity

The Bomb Diggity

208 Railroad St., Inez

7-11 p.m.

MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer

Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Recurring

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

1Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.