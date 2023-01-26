ThursdayTDCJ Hiring Event
- 120 S. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Speak with a recruiter and apply in person!
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series: Lessons From Building a Pioneer Farm with Justin Butts.
- Admission free, open to the public.
FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing.
True Crime Book Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Join us for a night of True Crime discussion!
Anime + Art
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- If you enjoy Manga and drawing, then join us for our new program Anime + Art!
Sabrina & the Texas Blue Feather Band
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Classic country and rock to the beer garden stage for the first time.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Joel Vaughn: Rad Weekend
- Northside Baptist Church
- 4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer
- Salty Heifer
- 45 Depot St., Telferner
- 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
SundayPauline Reese: Braman Ranch Private Party
- Braman Ranch, Refugio
- 4-8 p.m.
MondayTrue Crime Book Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Join us for a night of True Crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings in the Bronte Room.
TuesdayHow to Take Control of Your Cash Flow
- Victoria County
- 9-10 a.m.
- Free
- The basics of cash flow management
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Preparing for Tax Season: Do’s and Don’ts
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Tips for small business tax season
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Small Business Organizational Types
- Victoria County
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Free
- Most common Small Business legal entities or structures
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.