FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing.

True Crime Book Club

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Join us for a night of True Crime discussion!

Anime + Art

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • If you enjoy Manga and drawing, then join us for our new program Anime + Art!

Sabrina & the Texas Blue Feather Band

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Classic country and rock to the beer garden stage for the first time.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

  • La Linea Wine Bar
  • 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Joel Vaughn: Rad Weekend

  • Northside Baptist Church
  • 4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Nordheim FFA Stock Show

Nordheim FFA Show Barn, Nordheim

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nordheim FFA Stock Show Nordheim School Ag Barn 9:00am Food, Craft, Art, and LEGO Model Show Main School Building, viewing at 12 Noon Nordheim School Ag Barn Sale 2:00pm

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Tyler Cannon Music

J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity

The Bomb Diggity

208 Railroad St., Inez

7-11 p.m.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Private Event — Shiner KC Hall — Shiner TX

KC Hall Shiner, 122 S. Ave. G, Shiner

7-11 p.m.

MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer

Salty Heifer

45 Depot St., Telferner

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Sunday

Pauline Reese: Braman Ranch Private Party

Braman Ranch, Refugio

4-8 p.m.

Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings in the Bronte Room.

Tuesday

How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow

Victoria County

9-10 a.m.

Free

The basics of cash flow management

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Preparing for Tax Season: Do’s and Don’ts

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Tips for small business tax season

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Small Business Organizational Types

Victoria County

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

Most common Small Business legal entities or structures

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

Grants for Small Business

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Finding grant money for small business

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms

J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

OnGoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.