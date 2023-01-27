FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing.
True Crime Book Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Join us for a night of True Crime discussion!
Anime + Art
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- If you enjoy Manga and drawing, then join us for our new program Anime + Art!
Sabrina & the Texas Blue Feather Band
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Classic country and rock to the beer garden stage for the first time.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Joel Vaughn: Rad Weekend
- Northside Baptist Church
- 4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Nordheim FFA Stock Show
Nordheim FFA Show Barn, Nordheim
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nordheim FFA Stock Show Nordheim School Ag Barn 9:00am Food, Craft, Art, and LEGO Model Show Main School Building, viewing at 12 Noon Nordheim School Ag Barn Sale 2:00pm
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Tyler Cannon Music
J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity
The Bomb Diggity
208 Railroad St., Inez
7-11 p.m.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Private Event — Shiner KC Hall — Shiner TX
KC Hall Shiner, 122 S. Ave. G, Shiner
7-11 p.m.
MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer
Salty Heifer
45 Depot St., Telferner
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Sunday
Pauline Reese: Braman Ranch Private Party
Braman Ranch, Refugio
4-8 p.m.
Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings in the Bronte Room.
Tuesday
How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow
Victoria County
9-10 a.m.
Free
The basics of cash flow management
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Preparing for Tax Season: Do’s and Don’ts
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Tips for small business tax season
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Small Business Organizational Types
Victoria County
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
Most common Small Business legal entities or structures
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Grants for Small Business
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Finding grant money for small business
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms
J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
OnGoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.