SaturdayNordheim FFA Stock Show

  • Nordheim FFA Show Barn, Nordheim
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Nordheim FFA Stock Show Nordheim School Ag Barn 9:00am Food, Craft, Art, and LEGO Model Show Main School Building, viewing at 12 Noon Nordheim School Ag Barn Sale 2:00pm

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Tyler Cannon Music

  • J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity

  • The Bomb Diggity
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Private Event — Shiner KC Hall — Shiner TX

  • KC Hall Shiner, 122 S. Ave. G, Shiner
  • 7-11 p.m.

MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer

  • Salty Heifer
  • 45 Depot St., Telferner
  • 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

SundayPauline Reese: Braman Ranch Private Party

  • Braman Ranch, Refugio
  • 4-8 p.m.

Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings in the Bronte Room.

Tuesday

How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow

Victoria County

9-10 a.m.

Free

The basics of cash flow management

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Preparing for Tax Season: Do’s and Don’ts

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Tips for small business tax season

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Small Business Organizational Types

Victoria County

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

Most common Small Business legal entities or structures

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

Grants for Small Business

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Finding grant money for small business

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).

Coffee and Donuts 830 am until 10am for Veterans at VFW Post 4146, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria, Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753{/div}

{/div}

VFW Burger night 5pm to 8pm, $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678{/div}

Thursday

Yarn Craft Club

302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches

Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition

Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

4-5 p.m.

Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition on Feb. 2-23.

VPL Talks — Karissa Winters

302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.

OnGoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.