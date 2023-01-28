SaturdayNordheim FFA Stock Show
- Nordheim FFA Show Barn, Nordheim
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nordheim FFA Stock Show Nordheim School Ag Barn 9:00am Food, Craft, Art, and LEGO Model Show Main School Building, viewing at 12 Noon Nordheim School Ag Barn Sale 2:00pm
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Tyler Cannon Music
- J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Private Event — Shiner KC Hall — Shiner TX
- KC Hall Shiner, 122 S. Ave. G, Shiner
- 7-11 p.m.
MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer
- Salty Heifer
- 45 Depot St., Telferner
- 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
SundayPauline Reese: Braman Ranch Private Party
- Braman Ranch, Refugio
- 4-8 p.m.
Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings in the Bronte Room.
Tuesday
How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow
Victoria County
9-10 a.m.
Free
The basics of cash flow management
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Preparing for Tax Season: Do’s and Don’ts
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Tips for small business tax season
Small Business Organizational Types
Victoria County
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
Most common Small Business legal entities or structures
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Grants for Small Business
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Finding grant money for small business
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).
Coffee and Donuts 830 am until 10am for Veterans at VFW Post 4146, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria, Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753
{/div}
VFW Burger night 5pm to 8pm, $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678
Thursday
Yarn Craft Club
302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches
Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition
Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
4-5 p.m.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition on Feb. 2-23.
VPL Talks — Karissa Winters
302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
OnGoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.