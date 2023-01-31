TuesdayHow to Take Control of Your Cash Flow

  • Victoria County
  • 9-10 a.m.
  • Free
  • The basics of cash flow management

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Preparing for Tax Season: Do’s and Don’ts

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Tips for small business tax season

Small Business Organizational Types

  • Victoria County
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • Most common Small Business legal entities or structures

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
  • Toddler Time — Story Time

Grants for Small Business

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Finding grant money for small business

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

ThursdayYarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches

Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 4-5 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition on Feb. 2-23.

VPL Talks — Karissa Winters

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.

FridayGl!tch @ Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.

Take your Child to the Library Day

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Celebrate National Take your Child to the Library Day!

William Beckmann

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m..

Hayden Baker

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

SundayKC #10751 Chicken BBQ

  • St. Patrick’s Hall
  • 13279 Texas 185, Bloomington
  • 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • $12

St. Mary’s Parish Festival

  • Victoria Community Center
  • 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • BBQ meal — live and online auctions — beer garden — cake wheel — plant sale — country store — games for kids — jewelry — raffle.

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Rock the Wellhead

  • Wellhead Tavern
  • 23404 NW. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
  • 4-8 p.m.

MondayCollage Nite

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage!

OnGoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.