TuesdayHow to Take Control of Your Cash Flow
- Victoria County
- 9-10 a.m.
- Free
- The basics of cash flow management
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Preparing for Tax Season: Do’s and Don’ts
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Tips for small business tax season
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Small Business Organizational Types
- Victoria County
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Free
- Most common Small Business legal entities or structures
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
Grants for Small Business
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Finding grant money for small business
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Toddler Time — Story Time
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
ThursdayYarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches
Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 4-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition on Feb. 2-23.
VPL Talks — Karissa Winters
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
FridayGl!tch @ Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Take your Child to the Library Day
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Celebrate National Take your Child to the Library Day!
William Beckmann
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m..
Hayden Baker
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
SundayKC #10751 Chicken BBQ
- St. Patrick’s Hall
- 13279 Texas 185, Bloomington
- 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $12
St. Mary’s Parish Festival
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- BBQ meal — live and online auctions — beer garden — cake wheel — plant sale — country store — games for kids — jewelry — raffle.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Rock the Wellhead
- Wellhead Tavern
- 23404 NW. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 4-8 p.m.
MondayCollage Nite
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage!
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
OnGoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.