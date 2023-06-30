Saturday
Crusin on Main Street
- 127 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Come join us for this family friendly free Crusin on Main Street Car Show. All makes, models and years are welcome. There will be lawn games, DJ Gizzle, awards, shopping and dining in downtown.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Stroman High School Class of 1973 reunion
- Club Westerner,
- 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
- 4 p.m.- midnight
Shiner Half Moon Holidays
- 65 County Road 350, Shiner
- 7:30 a.m.- 11 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Brackenridge Recreation Complex presents Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show
- Brackenridge Park and Campground, Edna
- 9 a.m.-11 p.m. fireworks after dark
Sunday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Monday
Sixth annual Star Spangled Bay Bash
- Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
- 4 p.m. Monday, fireworks 9:30 p.m.
- Foods, drinks from Trevino’s, lemonade from Pucker Up Sips & More and Mike’s Waterfront Wienies. Live music by DJ Les Evans.
Tuesday
VARRA Firecracker 5k
- Riverside Stadium Parking Lot
- Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8-9:30 a.m.
- $30
July 4th Veterans Appreciation Day
- VFW Post 4146,
- 3408 Flamingo Drive
- 5-9 p.m.
- Veteran and Family Appreciation Day celebrating with food and drink, games for the kids.
Miller July 4th Blastoff
- Victoria Community Center,
- 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
- Food, drinks, live music, fireworks
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks
- Cuero Municipal Park. Cuero
- 4-9:30 p.m. Fireworks after dark
Wednesday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor Market
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor Market
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- Elisa Baker Art,
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor Market
Treble Soul Live at Splashway
- Splashway Campground,
- Campground Office, Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
Susan Hickman
- 5D Tavern,
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
La Energia Nortena
- G.O.A.T. Night Club,
- 4104 Houston Highway Suite 100, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Saturday
Cabinet of Curiosities Summer Camp
- Museum of the Coastal Bend,
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturdays thru July 22
- $75
- The Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting Cabinet of Curiosities Summer Camp from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays, July 8, 15, and 22.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor Market
Red Ravens Public Dance
- DaCosta Hall
- 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686, Victoria
- 7-11:30 p.m.
- One of the only original dance halls left in the area.
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s
- El Campo Lost Lagoon,
- 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 3-7 p.m.
Fabulous Blackwood Quartet
- John Wesley United Methodist Church,
- 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.