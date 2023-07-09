Monday
Create a Basic Website Live No-cost webinar UHV SBDC
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Create a Basic Website Through Google Sites
Envirosafe 101
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Tuesday
Termination Best Practices Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- uhvsbdc,com
- 9-11 a.m.
- Free
- Best practices for challenging times
TxHUB Program with Application Preparation Hybrid Event UHV SBDC Selling to Local and State Agencies
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Free
- Learn about TxHUB and selling to local and state agencies
Envirosafe 101
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Wednesday
Brand Consistency Live no-cost webinar UHV SBDC
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Free and low-cost tools to create consistency
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Envirosafe 101
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Employee Handbook Clinic Live Event UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- $75
- Create Your Employee Handbook
Grants for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC Online
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Grants for Small Business
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Frost Sweet Treats
- Frost Bank,
- 7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 2-4 p.m.
- Frost celebrate summer with complimentary treats.
Envirosafe 101
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- Elisa Baker Art,
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Jeff Canada
- Shiner Palace Saloon,
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Friday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Envirosafe 101
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days,
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Grupo Los De Chiwas and La Furia Del Bravo
- G.O.A.T. Night Club,
- 4104 Houston Highway Suite 100, Victoria
- 8 p.m.-midnight
Sundance Head
- Aero Crafters,
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m.-midnight
Saturday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Chad Cooke Band
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.-midnight
Trey Yenger Music
- The Hideaway at Splashway,
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
The Ranch Road Band Live
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Brad Jenschke: Full Band
- 5D Steakhouse,
- 2683 W., Port O'Connor
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Billy Snipes
- Lulu's Landing Bar,
- 115 Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
- 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Jeff Canada
- Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Sunday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Jeff Jacobs Band
Spoetzl Brewery,
603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
Noon-4 p.m.
Monday
It's Kind of a "Bug" Deal
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.