Tuesday

Termination Best Practices Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 9-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Best practices for challenging times

TxHUB Program with Application Preparation Hybrid Event UHV SBDC Selling to Local and State Agencies

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Free
  • Learn about TxHUB and selling to local and state agencies

Envirosafe 101

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Wednesday

Brand Consistency Live no-cost webinar UHV SBDC

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Free and low-cost tools to create consistency

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Envirosafe 101

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Employee Handbook Clinic Live Event UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • $75
  • Create Your Employee Handbook

Grants for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC Online

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Frost Sweet Treats

  • Frost Bank,
  • 7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 2-4 p.m.
  • Frost celebrate summer with complimentary treats.

Envirosafe 101

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night

  • Elisa Baker Art,
  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Jeff Canada

  • Shiner Palace Saloon,
  • 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Friday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Envirosafe 101

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Billy Snipes

  • Rockport Market Days,
  • 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grupo Los De Chiwas and La Furia Del Bravo

  • G.O.A.T. Night Club,
  • 4104 Houston Highway Suite 100, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.-midnight

Sundance Head

  • Aero Crafters,
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.-midnight

Saturday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Chad Cooke Band

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.-midnight

Trey Yenger Music

  • The Hideaway at Splashway,
  • 5235 Second St., Sheridan
  • 6-10 p.m.

The Ranch Road Band Live

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Brad Jenschke: Full Band

  • 5D Steakhouse,
  • 2683 W., Port O’Connor
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Billy Snipes

  • Lulu’s Landing Bar,
  • 115 Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
  • 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Jeff Canada

  • Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Sunday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Jeff Jacobs Band

  • Spoetzl Brewery,
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • Noon-4 p.m.

Monday

It’s Kind of a 'Bug' Deal

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Tuesday

SBA Resources for Women Live Event UHV Northwest Center UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Explore resources for women in small business

It's Kind of a 'Bug' Deal

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee Charged

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.