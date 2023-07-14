Friday361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Envirosafe 101

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Billy Snipes

  • Rockport Market Days,
  • 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grupo Los De Chiwas and La Furia Del Bravo

  • G.O.A.T. Night Club,
  • 4104 Houston Highway Suite 100, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.-midnight

Sundance Head

  • Aero Crafters,
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.-midnight

Saturday

Chad Cooke Band

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.-midnight

Trey Yenger Music

  • The Hideaway at Splashway,
  • 5235 Second St., Sheridan
  • 6-10 p.m.

The Ranch Road Band Live

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Brad Jenschke:

Full Band

  • 5D Steakhouse,
  • 2683 W., Port O’Connor
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Billy Snipes

  • Lulu’s Landing Bar,
  • 115 Fulton Beach Road,
  • Fulton
  • 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Sunday

Jeff Jacobs Band

  • Spoetzl Brewery,
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • Noon-4 p.m.

Monday

Tuesday

SBA Resources for Women Live Event

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Explore resources for women in small business

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 101 for Small Businesses Live no-cost webinar UHV SBDC

  • Victoria
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Small businesses cybersecurity and data protection.

Joint Custody ETX: Supporting Austin Meade

  • The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
  • 7-11 p.m.

Austin Meade

  • The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
  • 7-11 p.m.

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

David Loving: Live at Spoetzl Brewery

  • Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms

  • J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

  • Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30 p.m.

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.