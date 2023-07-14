Friday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Envirosafe 101
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days,
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Grupo Los De Chiwas and La Furia Del Bravo
- G.O.A.T. Night Club,
- 4104 Houston Highway Suite 100, Victoria
- 8 p.m.-midnight
Sundance Head
- Aero Crafters,
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m.-midnight
Saturday
Chad Cooke Band
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.-midnight
Trey Yenger Music
- The Hideaway at Splashway,
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
The Ranch Road Band Live
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Brad Jenschke:
Full Band
- 5D Steakhouse,
- 2683 W., Port O’Connor
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Billy Snipes
- Lulu’s Landing Bar,
- 115 Fulton Beach Road,
- Fulton
- 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Sunday
Jeff Jacobs Band
- Spoetzl Brewery,
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- Noon-4 p.m.
Monday
It’s Kind of a ‘Bug’ Deal
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Tuesday
SBA Resources for Women Live Event
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Explore resources for women in small business
It’s Kind of a ‘Bug’ Deal
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee Charged
It’s Kind of a “Bug” Deal
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 101 for Small Businesses Live no-cost webinar UHV SBDC
- Victoria
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Small businesses cybersecurity and data protection.
It’s Kind of a “Bug” Deal Thursday, July 20th
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Joint Custody ETX: Supporting Austin Meade
- The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Meade
- The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 7-11 p.m.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
It’s Kind of a “Bug” Deal Friday, July 21st
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
David Loving: Live at Spoetzl Brewery
- Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
The Little Mermaid
- Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30 p.m.
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.