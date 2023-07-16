Monday
It’s Kind of a ‘Bug’ Deal
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Tuesday
SBA Resources for Women Live Event
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Explore resources for women in small business
Wednesday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Thursday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- In door Market
Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 101 for Small Businesses Live no-cost webinar UHV SBDC
- Victoria
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Small businesses cybersecurity and data protection.
Joint Custody ETX: Supporting Austin Meade
- The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 7-11 p.m.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- In door Market
David Loving: Live at Spoetzl Brewery
- Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music
- J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
The Little Mermaid
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
361 Pop Up Shops
2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
In door Market
London Baileigh TRIO makes debut in Shiner!
Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Mick Cruz: Beeville
MG Grill, 4402 N. St. Mary's St., Beeville
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Hayden Baker Music & Carson Jeffrey
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Sunday
Monday
Dewberry's Texas Time Travel
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.