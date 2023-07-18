TuesdaySBA Resources for Women Live Event

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Explore resources for women in small business

It’s Kind of a ‘Bug’ Deal

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Wednesday361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Thursday361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • In door market

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 101 for Small Businesses Live no-cost webinar UHV SBDC

  • Victoria
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Small businesses cybersecurity and data protection.

Joint Custody ETX: Supporting Austin Meade

  • The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
  • 7-11 p.m.

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • In door market

David Loving: Live at Spoetzl Brewery

  • Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music

  • J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

  • Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30 p.m.

Saturday361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • In door market

Trey Yenger Music

  • The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

London Baileigh TRIO makes debut in Shiner!

  • Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.
  • Mick Cruz: Beeville
  • MG Grill, 4402 N. St. Mary’s St., Beeville
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

  • Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30 p.m.

Hayden Baker Music & Carson Jeffrey

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

SundayThe Little Mermaid

  • Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 2 p.m.

MondayDewberry’s Texas Time Travel

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

MondayCUSTOMER-FOCUSED MARKETING MASTERCLASS 2 Part Series Live Webinar UHV SBDC Online

  • Victoria County
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Identify and engage with your target audience

Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel Tuesday

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.