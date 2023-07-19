Wednesday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
It’s Kind of a ‘Bug’ Deal
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez
- at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday,
- doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at
- 361-575-9214.
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- In door market
Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 101 for Small Businesses Live no-cost webinar UHV SBDC
- Victoria
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Small businesses cybersecurity and data protection.
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Joint Custody ETX: Supporting Austin Meade
- The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 7-11 p.m.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
- 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- In door market
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
David Loving: Live at Spoetzl Brewery
- Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music
- J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
The Little Mermaid
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30 p.m.
- 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- In door market
Trey Yenger Music
- The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
London Baileigh TRIO makes debut in Shiner!
- Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Mick Cruz: Beeville
- MG Grill, 4402 N. St. Mary’s St., Beeville
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
The Little Mermaid
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30 p.m.
Hayden Baker Music & Carson Jeffrey
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
- 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- In door Market
The Little Mermaid
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 2 p.m.
MondayDewberry’s Texas Time Travel
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Gulf Bend Center | Board of Trustees Meeting
- 6502 Nursery Drive, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 12-1 p.m.
- This meeting is held both in person and through a Zoom link. If you would like the link, please email me at the information below.
Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel Tuesday
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
WednesdayCUSTOMER-FOCUSED MARKETING MASTERCLASS 2 Part Series Live Webinar UHV SBDC Online
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Identify and engage with your target audience
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- In door Market
Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel Wednesdays
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.