Monday
Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Tuesday
Customer-focused Marketing Masterclass 2-part series live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Identify and engage with your target audience
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees meeting
- 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- This meeting is held in person and through a Zoom link.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez
- at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
10 Steps to Starting a Business
- Live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Free
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- Elisa Baker Art,
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
The Little Mermaid
- Victoria College’s Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Charlotte Rose Pathway to the Olympics
- Rockport Yacht Club Inc.,
- 722 Navigation Circle, Rockport
- 5-8 p.m.
- Fundraiser & Happy Hour for Charlotte Rose, Texas sailor competing in the Paris 2014 Olympics
Mermaybe? by Here Be Monsters Theatre
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 8-9:30 p.m.
- Free
- We’re thrilled to be back at Five Points Museum of Contemporary Arts July 28 & 29 for more new Monsters short plays.
Tejas Brothers
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Saturday
Uniting Hearts Music Festival Charity BBQ Fundraiser
- 1702 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Uniting Hearts Music Festival is planning yet another wonderful music festival on Oct. 21 (Free to the public). We fundraise year 'round in order to make the event a success.
Mermaybe? by Here Be Monsters theatre
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 8-9:30 p.m.
- Free
- We're thrilled to be back at Five Points Museum of Contemporary Arts July 28 & 29 for more new Monsters short plays!
David Landers Lewis
- Spoetzl Brewery,
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
JR Herrera Band
- El Campo Lost Lagoon,
- 665 County Road 451, El Campo
- 4-8 p.m.
Billy Snipes
- The Pirate Shack,
- 302 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 6-10 p.m.
Sunday
The Red Iron Push
- Spoetzl Brewery,
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
The Little Mermaid
- Victoria College's Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 2 p.m.
Monday
Wild Card Week Monday
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market