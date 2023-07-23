Monday

Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Tuesday

Customer-focused Marketing Masterclass 2-part series live webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Identify and engage with your target audience

Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees meeting

  • 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • This meeting is held in person and through a Zoom link.

Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Wednesday

Customer-focused Marketing Masterclass 2-part series live webinar 

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Identify and engage with your target audience

Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez
  • at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
  • For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

10 Steps to Starting a Business 

Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night

  • Elisa Baker Art,
  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

  • Victoria College’s Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Charlotte Rose Pathway to the Olympics

  • Rockport Yacht Club Inc.,
  • 722 Navigation Circle, Rockport
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • Fundraiser & Happy Hour for Charlotte Rose, Texas sailor competing in the Paris 2014 Olympics

Mermaybe? by Here Be Monsters Theatre

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 8-9:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • We’re thrilled to be back at Five Points Museum of Contemporary Arts July 28 & 29 for more new Monsters short plays.

Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

The Little Mermaid

  • Victoria College’s Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30 p.m.

Tejas Brothers

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Saturday

Uniting Hearts Music Festival Charity BBQ Fundraiser

  • 1702 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Uniting Hearts Music Festival is planning yet another wonderful music festival on Oct. 21 (Free to the public). We fundraise year 'round in order to make the event a success.

Mermaybe? by Here Be Monsters theatre

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 8-9:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • We're thrilled to be back at Five Points Museum of Contemporary Arts July 28 & 29 for more new Monsters short plays!

David Landers Lewis

  • Spoetzl Brewery,
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

JR Herrera Band

  • El Campo Lost Lagoon,
  • 665 County Road 451, El Campo
  • 4-8 p.m.

Billy Snipes

  • The Pirate Shack,
  • 302 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
  • 6-10 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

  • Victoria College's Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

The Red Iron Push

  • Spoetzl Brewery,
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 1-5 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

  • Victoria College's Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 2 p.m.

Monday

Wild Card Week Monday

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market