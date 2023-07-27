Friday

Charlotte Rose Pathway to the Olympics

  • Rockport Yacht Club Inc.,
  • 722 Navigation Circle, Rockport
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • Fundraiser & Happy Hour for Charlotte Rose, Texas sailor competing in the Paris 2014 Olympics

Mermaybe? by Here Be Monsters Theatre

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 8-9:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • We’re thrilled to be back at Five Points Museum of Contemporary Arts July 28 & 29 for more new Monsters short plays.

Dewberry’s Texas Time Travel

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

The Little Mermaid

  • Victoria College’s Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30 p.m.

Tejas Brothers

  • Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grill,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Saturday

Uniting Hearts Music Festival Charity BBQ Fundraiser

  • 1702 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Uniting Hearts Music Festival is planning yet another wonderful music festival on Oct. 21 (Free to the public). We fundraise year ‘round in order to make the event a success.

Mermaybe? by Here Be Monsters Theatre

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 8-9:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • We’re thrilled to be back at Five Points Museum of Contemporary Arts July 28 & 29 for more new Monsters short plays!

David Landers Lewis

  • Spoetzl Brewery,
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

JR Herrera Band

  • El Campo Lost Lagoon,
  • 665 County Road 451, El Campo
  • 4-8 p.m.

Billy Snipes

  • The Pirate Shack,
  • 302 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
  • 6-10 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

  • Victoria College’s Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

The Red Iron Push

  • Spoetzl Brewery,
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 1-5 p.m.

The Little Mermaid

  • Victoria College’s Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 2 p.m.

Monday

Wild Card Week

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Tuesday

Wild Card Week

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Wednesday

Child ID at VFW Post 4146 with VPD

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • VPD will fingerprint children free at VFW Post 4146, Victoria

Wild Card Week

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Thursday

Been Pwned, Now What? UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar Cyber Secure

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Lock down your data before hackers take a byte out of it!

Wild Card Week

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night

  • Elisa Baker Art,
  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

Wild Card Week 

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Marshall Rocks Country

  • 5D Steakhouse,
  • 2683 W., Port O'Connor
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market