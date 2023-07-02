Monday

Sixth annual Star Spangled Bay Bash

  • Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
  • 4 p.m. Monday, fireworks 9:30 p.m.
  • Foods, drinks from Trevino’s, lemonade from Pucker Up Sips & More and Mike’s Waterfront Wienies. Live music by DJ Les Evans.

Tuesday

VARRA Firecracker 5k

  • Riverside Stadium Parking Lot
  • Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 8-9:30 a.m.
  • $30

July 4th Veterans Appreciation Day

  • VFW Post 4146,
  • 3408 Flamingo Drive
  • 5-9 p.m.
  • Veteran and Family Appreciation Day celebrating with food and drink, games for the kids. For veterans only.

Miller July 4th Blastoff

  • Victoria Community Center,
  • 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • Food, drinks, live music, fireworks

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

  • Cuero Municipal Park. Cuero
  • 4-9:30 p.m., fireworks after dark. 

Wednesday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night

  • Elisa Baker Art,
  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Treble Soul Live at Splashway

  • Splashway Campground,
  • Campground Office, Sheridan
  • 7-11 p.m.

Susan Hickman

  • 5D Tavern,
  • 213 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

La Energia Nortena

  • G.O.A.T. Night Club,
  • 4104 Houston Highway Suite 100, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Saturday

Cabinet of Curiosities Summer Camp

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend,
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Saturdays thru July 22
  • $75

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Red Ravens Public Dance

  • 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta
  • 7-11:30 p.m.
  • One of the only original dance halls left in the area.

Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s

  • El Campo Lost Lagoon,
  • 665 County Road 451, El Campo
  • 3-7 p.m.

Fabulous Blackwood Quartet

  • John Wesley United Methodist Church,
  • 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
  • 6-10 p.m.

Sunday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Monday

Envirosafe 101 

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.