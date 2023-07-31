Tuesday
Wild Card Week
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Wednesday
Mini Job Fair
- 120 S. Main St., Victoria
- 4-7 p.m.
- Speak with various recruiters with lots of opportunities.
Child ID at VFW Post 4146 with VPD
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- VPD will fingerprint children free at VFW Post 4146, Victoria
Wild Card Week
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Thursday
Been Pwned, Now What? UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar Cyber Secure
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Lock down your data before hackers take a byte out of it.
Using Social Media to Boost Sales UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-4 p.m.
- Free
- Increase sales using social media platforms.
Wild Card Week
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayWild Card Week
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Bubba Westly
- Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7-11 p.m.
Marshall Rocks Country
- 5D Steakhouse
- 2683 W., Port O’Connor
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
World Series of Cuero
The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- $100
- The World Series of Cuero Texas Hold’em Tournament, presented by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, is excited to unveil its annual event, set to take place in charming downtown Cuero, on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Cuero Shoppers Poker Run
- The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- $75
- The Shoppers Poker Run returns on Saturday, Aug. 5, with tickets at $75 each and include a delicious lunch, trolley rides to area shops for shopping galore in Cuero.
Cuero Casino Night
- The Venue on Church St., 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 7 p.m.- Aug. 6, 12 a.m.
- $50
The Lederhosen Junkies: Shiner Back to School Celebration
- Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
William Lee Martin: Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Monday
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market