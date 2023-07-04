TuesdayVARRA Firecracker 5k
- Riverside Stadium Parking Lot
- Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8-9:30 a.m.
- $30
July 4th Veterans Appreciation Day
- VFW Post 4146,
- 3408 Flamingo Drive
- 5-9 p.m.
- Veteran and Family Appreciation Day celebrating with food and drink, games for the kids. For veterans only.
Miller July 4th Blastoff
- Victoria Community Center,
- 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
- Food, drinks, live music, fireworks
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks
- Cuero Municipal Park. Cuero
- 4-9:30 p.m., fireworks after dark.
- Micky & the Motorcars
- Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Wednesday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
- Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- lisa Baker Art,
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Treble Soul Live at Splashway
- plashway Campground,
- Campground Office, Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
Susan Hickman
- 5D Tavern,
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
La Energia Nortena
- G.O.A.T. Night Club,
- 4104 Houston Highway Suite 100, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- midnight
SaturdayCabinet of Curiosities Summer Camp
- Museum of the Coastal Bend,
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Saturdays thru July 22
- $75
361 Pop Up Shops
- 504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
- Red Ravens Public Dance
- 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta
- 7-11:30 p.m.
- One of the only original dance halls left in the area.
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s
- El Campo Lost Lagoon,
- 665 County Road 451, El Campo
- 3-7 p.m.
- Fabulous Blackwood Quartet
- John Wesley United Methodist Church,
- 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
Sunday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
MondayEnvirosafe 101
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Tuesday
Termination Best Practices Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- Victoria County
- 9-11 a.m.
- Free
- Best practices for challenging times
TxHUB Program with Application Preparation Hybrid Event UHV SBDC Selling to Local and State Agencies
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Free
- Learn about TxHUB and selling to local and state agencies
Envirosafe 101
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.