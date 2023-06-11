Monday
VCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters
- 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association’s “Lunch and Learn With the Masters, free to the public, VEG Pavilion.
Complete Zootrition Monday
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Tuesday
SBA Small Business Financing UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Financing for small business
Square Presents: Bringing Your Business and Brand Online UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Claiming your online presence
Complete Zootrition Tuesday,
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Wednesday
Time Management UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
A better life-work balance
- Maximizing Your Reach on Twitter UHV SBDC Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Latest Twitter tips and strategies
Complete Zootrition Wednesdays
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night in Hallettsville
- Hodge podge fair trade, Hallettsville
- 7-11 p.m.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Tax Scams — Protect your Small Business Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live Webinar Recognize and combat tax scams, and tax-related identity theft. www.uhvsbdc.con
VC Night at the Ballpark
- Memorial Stadium,
- 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 5:30-10 p.m.
- Free
- Victoria College and the Victoria Generals will host a free ticket night, tailgate and games.
More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event — Drifters Hall
- Drifters Hall,
- 5287 McDonald Road, Port Lavaca
- 6-8 p.m.
- $35
Complete Zootrition Thursday
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event
- 5D Steakhouse Port O’Connor
- 2683 Adams St., Port O’Connor
- 6:30-9 p.m.
- $35
Complete Zootrition
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Brad Jenschke
- 5D Tavern,
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
The Droptines
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- Special guests Ronnie and The Redwoods
- 8:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.