Friday
Casablanca Bridal Trunk Show
- The Bridal Rail,
- 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
- 9:30 a.m.- June 4, 5 p.m.
- Never before seen bridal gowns, sips and sweets from local vendors, and fun giveaways make for an exciting weekend! Come try you dream Casablanca Bridal dress on before it’s gone.
Reptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Ben Meyer Band
- Aero Crafters,
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m. to midnight
Tom to Festival
- Yoakum City Park
- Cody Canada and The Departed
- 8:30-midnight
- Opening act: Carson Jeffrey
Saturday
Yoakum Tom Tom Festival
- Cory Morrow
- Yoakum Community Center,
- 105 Huck St., Yoakum
- 8:30 p.m.-midnight
- Opening act: Jon Stork
Trey Yenger Music
- The Hideaway at Splashway,
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim
- 5D Tavern,
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 8 p.m. to midnight
Monday
VBS 2023 Stellar
- LifePointe Fellowship,
- 8150 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 6-8:30 p.m. June 5-8
- Be a part of this year’s VBS Stellar. We will be blasting off on an exciting week
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Tuesday
Hiring Best Practices UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Best practices, hiring strategies and processes
Marketing Your Business on Google and Social Media UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Top tips to promote your business
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Wednesday
South Texas Regional Job Fair
- J.B. Wells Arena, Gonzales
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Free
Ready to level up your career?
Owning A Franchise: Franchise Myths and Facts UHV SBDC Online No cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- Noon-1 p.m.
- Free
- Learn why successful people are investing in franchises.
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Aeolus Quartet: Victoria Bach Festival
- Trinity Episcopal Church,
- 1501 N. Glass St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
E-Commerce Strategies for Small Business UHV SBDC Online No cost Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Basics of online selling for small businesses
Launch Your Business with Customer Focused Marketing UHV SBDC Online Live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
Customer-focused marketing strategies
More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event — Beneath the Oaks Winery
- Beneath the Oaks Venue & Winery,
- 1796 SH 71, Midfield
- 6-8 p.m.
- $35
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
June Paint The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $40
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- Elisa Baker Art,
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Treble Soul Live at Splashway
- Splashway Campground,
- Campground Office, Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.