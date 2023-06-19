Tuesday
Colors of The Wild
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Wednesday
Merchant Services for Small Businesses UHV SBDC Live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Learn the ABC’s of merchant services
Colors of The Wild
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Express Enrollment Day
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Ready to begin your journey at Victoria College? Become a VC Pirate in one day. Come visit Victoria College for Express Enrollment day.
Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs UHV SBDC Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- How to create a collaborative work environment
Colors of The Wild
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
Colors of The Wild
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Sundance Head
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Trey Yenger Music
- J Welch Farms,
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Treble Soul
- Splashway Water Park,
- 5211 Main St., Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim
- Josie’s Mexican Food,
- 610 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
- 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
Saturday
Brad Jenschke
- Spoetzl Brewery,
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Jade Marie Patek: Private
- El Maton National Hall-Tavern,
- 565 Farm-to-Market Road 1095, El Maton
- 6-10 p.m.
Trey Yenger
- The Bomb Diggity,
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Jesse Jennings
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Monday
Cuero Community Vacation Bible School
- Grace Episcopal Church of Cuero,
- 102 E. Live Oak St., Cuero
- 9 a.m.- noon, thru June 30
- Theme: Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God
Zoo Careers
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Tuesday
DeTar- Networking & Recruiting Event
- El Paso Tacos & Tequila,
- 212 S. Main St., Victoria
- 4-7 p.m.
- DeTar is hiring- please join us for a recruiting event; open to radiology tech, RN, LPN, scrub techs and more. bring resume.
Create Your Business Model Canvas Live Workshop UHV SBDC
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- $20
- Create your visual tool that allows you to map out and refine your business idea
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustee's Meeting
- Gulf Bend Center,
- 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- This meeting is both in person and virtual through a Zoom link.
Zoo Careers
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
The Creative Era of Ann Harithas
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.