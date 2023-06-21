Thursday

Express Enrollment Day

  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Ready to begin your journey at Victoria College? Become a VC Pirate in one day.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor Market

Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs UHV SBDC Live Webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • How to create a collaborative work environment

Colors of The Wild

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night

  • Elisa Baker Art
  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor Market

Colors of The Wild

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Jeff Canada with Aris Weathersby and Sundance Head

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Trey Yenger Music

  • J Welch Farms,
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Treble Soul

  • Splashway Water Park,
  • 5211 Main St., Sheridan
  • 7-11 p.m.

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim

  • Josie's Mexican Food
  • 610 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
  • 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

Saturday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

361 1 Year Anniversary

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • One year in business in Victoria. Come help us celebrate.

Brad Jenschke

  • Spoetzl Brewery,
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 1-5 p.m.

Jade Marie Patek: Private

  • El Maton National Hall-Tavern,
  • 565 Farm-to-Market Road 1095, El Maton
  • 6-10 p.m.

Trey Yenger

  • The Bomb Diggity,
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Jesse Jennings

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Monday

Cuero Community Vacation Bible School

  • Grace Episcopal Church of Cuero,
  • 102 E. Live Oak St., Cuero
  • 9 a.m.- noon, thru June 30
  • Theme: Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God

Zoo Careers

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Tuesday

DeTar- Networking & Recruiting Event

  • El Paso Tacos & Tequila,
  • 212 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 4-7 p.m.
  • DeTar is hiring- please join us for a recruiting event; open to radiology tech, RN, LPN, scrub techs and more. bring resume.

Create Your Business Model Canvas Live Workshop UHV SBDC

  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • $20
  • Create your visual tool that allows you to map out and refine your business idea

Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustee’s Meeting

  • Gulf Bend Center,
  • 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • This meeting is both in person and virtual through a Zoom link.

Zoo Careers

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Wednesday

A Simple Recipe for Social Media Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • A recipe for social media that saves time and gets results to grow your business

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Zoo Careers 

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Morilee by Madeline Gardner Bridal Trunk Show

  • The Bridal Rail,
  • 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
  • 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. July 8
  • Never before seen wedding gowns, lots of sweets and sips, and awesome giveaways make for a one-of-a-kind Trunk Show. Come find your dream fall 2023 Morilee wedding dress before they're gone for good.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Indoor market

Coach Your Team to Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Learn, practice, and build your skills as a coach for your team

Zoo Careers 

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Trivia Night

  • Elisa Baker Art,
  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

The Creative Era of Ann Harithas

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

 