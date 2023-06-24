Friday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Colors of The Wild
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Jeff Canada with Aris Weathersby and Sundance Head
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Trey Yenger Music
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Treble Soul
- Splashway Water Park
- 5211 Main St., Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim
- Josie’s Mexican Food
- 610 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
- 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
Saturday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
- First anniversary of market. Come help us celebrate.
Brad Jenschke
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Jade Marie Patek: Private
- El Maton National Hall-Tavern,
- 565 Farm-to-Market Road 1095, El Maton
- 6-10 p.m.
Trey Yenger
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
7-11 p.m.
Jesse Jennings
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8p.m.- midnight
Sunday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Monday
Cuero Community Vacation Bible School
- Grace Episcopal Church of Cuero,
- 102 E. Live Oak St., Cuero
- 9 a.m.- noon, thru June 30
Theme: Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God
Zoo Careers
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Tuesday
DeTar — Networking & Recruiting Event
- El Paso Tacos & Tequila
- 212 S. Main St., Victoria
- 4-7 p.m.
- DeTar is hiring- please join us for a recruiting event; open to radiology tech, RN, LPN, scrub techs and more. bring resume.
Create Your Business Model Canvas Live Workshop UHV SBDC
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- $20
- Create your visual tool that allows you to map out and refine your business idea
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustee’s Meeting
- Gulf Bend Center
- 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- This meeting is both in person and virtual
Zoo Careers
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Wednesday
A Simple Recipe for Social Media Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- A recipe for social media that saves time and gets results to grow your business
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Zoo Careers
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Morilee by Madeline Gardner Bridal Trunk Show
- The Bridal Rail,
- 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
- 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. July 8
- Never before seen wedding gowns, lots of sweets and sips, and awesome giveaways make for a one-of-a-kind Trunk Show. Come find your dream fall 2023 Morilee wedding dress before they’re gone for good.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Coach Your Team to Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Learn, practice, and build your skills as a coach for your team
Zoo Careers
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- Elisa Baker Art,
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Nave Museum Exhibit: Elizabeth Payne — Country & City — Paintings
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
- Noon- 5 p.m. Aug. 20
- Oil-on-canvas paintings created in Brooklyn, California, and Texas by Yoakum artist Elizabeth Payne.
Zoo Careers
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Jeff Plankenhorn
- The Inn At Fulton Harbor,
- 215 N. Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Crusin on Main Street
- 127 N. Courthouse Square, 127 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Come join us for this Family Friendly FREE Crusin on Main Street Car Show. All Makes, Models and Years are welcome. There will be lawngames, DJ Gizzle, Awards, and shopping and dining in downtown.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor Market
Stroman High School Class of 1973 reunion
- Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
- 4 p.m.-midnight July 2
- The Stroman High School Class of 1973 will hold a class reunion from 4 p.m.- midnight July 1 at the Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St.
Shiner Half Moon Holidays 5K
- 65 CR 350, Shiner
- 7:30-9 a.m.
- $35
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
The Creative Era of Ann Harithas
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.