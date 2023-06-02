Saturday
Yoakum Tom Tom Festival
- Cory Morrow
- Yoakum Community Center,
- 105 Huck St., Yoakum
- 8:30 p.m.-midnight
- Opening act: Jon Stork
Trey Yenger Music
- The Hideaway at Splashway,
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
Ordinary Elephant
Weaver House Concert, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim
- 5D Tavern,
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 8 p.m. to midnight
Monday
VBS 2023 Stellar
- LifePointe Fellowship,
- 8150 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 6-8:30 p.m. June 5-8
- Be a part of this year’s VBS Stellar. We will be blasting off on an exciting week
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Tuesday
Hiring Best Practices UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Best practices, hiring strategies and processes
Marketing Your Business on Google and Social Media UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Top tips to promote your business
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Wednesday
South Texas Regional Job Fair
- J.B. Wells Arena, Gonzales
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Free
Ready to level up your career?
Owning A Franchise: Franchise Myths and Facts UHV SBDC Online No cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- Noon-1 p.m.
- Free
- Learn why successful people are investing in franchises.
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Aeolus Quartet: Victoria Bach Festival
- Trinity Episcopal Church,
- 1501 N. Glass St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
E-Commerce Strategies for Small Business UHV SBDC Online No cost Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Basics of online selling for small businesses
Launch Your Business with Customer Focused Marketing UHV SBDC Online Live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
Customer-focused marketing strategies
More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event
- Beneath the Oaks Venue & Winery,
- 1796 SH 71, Midfield
- 6-8 p.m.
- $35
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
June Paint The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $40
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Treble Soul Live at Splashway
- Splashway Campground,
- Campground Office, Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Scottie Miller: Victoria Bach Festival
Victoria Bach Festival,
202 N. Main St., Victoria
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Billy Snipes
Lulu's Landing Bar,
115 Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Ruthie Foster: Victoria Bach Festival 2023
Riverside Park, Victoria
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
DaCosta VFD 39th Annual BBQ & Auction
DaCosta Hall,
15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
4-7 p.m.
BBQ brisket meal, $12, gun raffle, live and silent auctions, wheel of treats
Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Rockport Austin St. Artwalk
Rowdy Maui,
312 S. Austin St., Rockport
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.