Saturday

Yoakum Tom Tom Festival

  • Cory Morrow
  • Yoakum Community Center,
  • 105 Huck St., Yoakum
  • 8:30 p.m.-midnight
  • Opening act: Jon Stork

Trey Yenger Music

  • The Hideaway at Splashway,
  • 5235 Second St., Sheridan
  • 6-10 p.m.

  • Ordinary Elephant
    Weaver House Concert, Victoria
    7-11 p.m.

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim

  • 5D Tavern,
  • 213 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 8 p.m. to midnight

Monday

VBS 2023 Stellar

  • LifePointe Fellowship,
  • 8150 Nursery Drive, Victoria
  • 6-8:30 p.m. June 5-8
  • Be a part of this year’s VBS Stellar. We will be blasting off on an exciting week

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Tuesday

Hiring Best Practices UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Best practices, hiring strategies and processes

Marketing Your Business on Google and Social Media UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Top tips to promote your business

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Wednesday

South Texas Regional Job Fair

  • J.B. Wells Arena, Gonzales
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Free

Ready to level up your career?

Owning A Franchise: Franchise Myths and Facts UHV SBDC Online No cost webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • Free
  • Learn why successful people are investing in franchises.

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Aeolus Quartet: Victoria Bach Festival

  • Trinity Episcopal Church,
  • 1501 N. Glass St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

E-Commerce Strategies for Small Business UHV SBDC Online No cost Live Webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Basics of online selling for small businesses

Launch Your Business with Customer Focused Marketing UHV SBDC Online Live webinar

Customer-focused marketing strategies

More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event

  • Beneath the Oaks Venue & Winery,
  • 1796 SH 71, Midfield
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • $35

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

June Paint The Zoo

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • $40

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Treble Soul Live at Splashway

  • Splashway Campground,
  • Campground Office, Sheridan
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses 

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

Scottie Miller: Victoria Bach Festival 

Victoria Bach Festival,

202 N. Main St., Victoria

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Billy Snipes

Lulu's Landing Bar,

115 Fulton Beach Road, Fulton

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Ruthie Foster: Victoria Bach Festival 2023

Riverside Park, Victoria

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday

DaCosta VFD 39th Annual BBQ & Auction

DaCosta Hall,

15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria

4-7 p.m.

BBQ brisket meal, $12, gun raffle, live and silent auctions, wheel of treats

Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Rockport Austin St. Artwalk

Rowdy Maui,

312 S. Austin St., Rockport

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.