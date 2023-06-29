Friday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Nave Museum Exhibit: Elizabeth Payne — Country & City Paintings
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
- Noon- 5 p.m. thru Aug. 20
- Oil-on-canvas paintings created in Brooklyn, California and Texas by Yoakum artist Elizabeth Payne.
Zoo Careers
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
- Jeff Plankenhorn
- The Inn At Fulton Harbor,
- 215 N. Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SaturdayCrusin on Main Street
- 127 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Come join us for this family friendly free Crusin on Main Street Car Show. All makes, models and years are welcome. There will be lawn games, DJ Gizzle, awards, shopping and dining in downtown.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
Stroman High School Class of 1973 reunion
- Club Westerner,
- 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
- 4 p.m.- midnight
Shiner Half Moon Holidays 5k
- 65 County Road 350, Shiner
- 7:30 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Sunday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor market
TuesdayVARRA Firecracker 5k
- Riverside Stadium Parking Lot
- Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8-9:30 a.m.
- $30
July 4th Veterans Appreciation Day
- VFW Post 4146,
- 3408 Flamingo Drive
- 5-9 p.m.
- Veteran and Family Appreciation Day celebrating with food and drink, games for the kids.
Micky & the Motorcars
- Victoria Community Center,
- 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Wednesday361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor Market
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor Market
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Indoor Market
Treble Soul Live at Splashway
- Splashway Campground,
- Campground Office, Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
Susan Hickman
- 5D Tavern,
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
G.O.A.T. Night Club,
- 4104 Houston Highway Suite 100, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.