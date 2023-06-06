TuesdayHiring Best Practices UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Best practices, hiring strategies and processes

Marketing Your Business on Google and Social Media UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Top tips to promote your business

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

WednesdaySouth Texas Regional Job Fair

  • J.B. Wells Arena, Gonzales
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Ready to level up your career?

Owning A Franchise: Franchise Myths and Facts UHV SBDC Online No cost webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • Free
  • Learn why successful people are investing in franchises.

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Aeolus Quartet: Victoria Bach Festival

  • Trinity Episcopal Church,
  • 1501 N. Glass St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayE-Commerce Strategies for Small Business UHV SBDC Online No cost Live Webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Basics of online selling for small businesses

Launch Your Business with Customer Focused Marketing UHV SBDC Online Live webinar

  • uhv
  • sbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Customer-focused marketing strategies

More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event

  • Beneath the Oaks Venue & Winery,
  • 1796 SH 71, Midfield
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • $35

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

June Paint The Zoo

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • $40

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • Treble Soul Live at Splashway
  • Splashway Campground,
  • Campground Office, Sheridan
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridayWild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Scottie Miller: Victoria Bach Festival

  • Victoria Bach Festival,
  • 202 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Billy Snipes

  • Lulu’s Landing Bar,
  • 115 Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Ruthie Foster: Victoria Bach Festival 2023

  • Riverside Park, Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

SaturdayDaCosta VFD 39th Annual BBQ & Auction

  • DaCosta Hall,
  • 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta
  • 4-7 p.m.
  • BBQ brisket meal-$12, gun raffle, live and silent auction, wheel of treats.

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Rockport Austin St. Artwalk

  • Rowdy Maui,
  • 312 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

MondayVCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters

  • 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • Victoria County Master Gardener Association’s “Lunch and Learn With the Masters, free to the public, VEG Pavilion.

Complete Zootrition Monday

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

TuesdaySBA Small Business Financing UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Financing for small business

Square Presents: Bringing Your Business and Brand Online UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Claiming your online presence

Complete Zootrition Tuesday, June 13th

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.