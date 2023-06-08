ThursdayE-Commerce Strategies for Small Business UHV SBDC Online No cost Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Basics of online selling for small businesses
Launch Your Business with Customer Focused Marketing UHV SBDC Online Live webinar
- uhv
- sbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Customer-focused marketing strategies
More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event
- Beneath the Oaks Venue & Winery
- 1796 SH 71, Midfield
- 6-8 p.m.
- $35
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
June Paint The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $40
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Treble Soul Live at Splashway
- Splashway Campground
- Campground Office, Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayWild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Scottie Miller: Victoria Bach Festival
- Victoria Bach Festival
- 202 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Billy Snipes
- Lulu’s Landing Bar
- 115 Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Ruthie Foster: Victoria Bach Festival 2023
- Riverside Park, Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SaturdayDaCosta VFD 39th Annual BBQ & Auction
- DaCosta Hall
- 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta
- 4-7 p.m.
- BBQ brisket meal-$12, gun raffle, live and silent auction, wheel of treats.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Rockport Austin St. Artwalk
- Rowdy Maui
- 312 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
MondayVCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters
- 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association’s “Lunch and Learn With the Masters, free to the public, VEG Pavilion.
Complete Zootrition Monday
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
TuesdaySBA Small Business Financing UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Financing for small business
Square Presents: Bringing Your Business and Brand Online UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Claiming your online presence
Complete Zootrition Tuesday, June 13th
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
WednesdayTime Management UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
A better life-work balance
- Maximizing Your Reach on Twitter UHV SBDC Live Webinar
- Victoria County
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Latest Twitter tips and strategies
Complete Zootrition Wednesdays, June 14th
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night in Hallettsville TX
- Hodge podge fair trade Hallettsville, Hallettsville
- 7-11 p.m.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayTax Scams — Protect your Small Business Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live Webinar Recognize and combat tax scams, and tax-related identity theft. www.uhvsbdc.con
VC Night at the Ballpark
- 405 Memorial Drive, 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 5:30-10 p.m.
- Free
- Victoria College and the Victoria Generals will host a free ticket night on Thursday, June 15 at Riverside Stadium.
More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event — Drifters Hall
- Drifters Hall, 5287 Mc Donald Road, Port Lavaca
- 6-8 p.m.
- $35
Complete Zootrition Thursday, June 15th
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.