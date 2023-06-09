Friday

Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Scottie Miller: Victoria Bach Festival

  • Victoria Bach Festival
  • 202 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Billy Snipes

  • Lulu’s Landing Bar
  • 115 Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Ruthie Foster: Victoria Bach Festival 2023

  • Riverside Park, Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

SaturdayDaCosta VFD 39th Annual BBQ & Auction

  • DaCosta Hall
  • 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta
  • 4-7 p.m.
  • BBQ brisket meal-$12, gun raffle, live and silent auction, wheel of treats.

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Rockport Austin St. Artwalk

  • Rowdy Maui
  • 312 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hilda Lamas: Texas Clash

  • Bee County Expo Center, South, Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

MondayVCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters

  • 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • Victoria County Master Gardener Association’s “Lunch and Learn With the Masters, free to the public, VEG Pavilion.

Complete Zootrition Monday

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

TuesdaySBA Small Business Financing UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Financing for small business

Square Presents: Bringing Your Business and Brand Online UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Claiming your online presence

Complete Zootrition Tuesday, June 13th

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

WednesdayTime Management UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free

A better life-work balance

  • Maximizing Your Reach on Twitter UHV SBDC Live Webinar
  • Victoria County
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Latest Twitter tips and strategies

Complete Zootrition Wednesdays, June 14th

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night in Hallettsville TX

  • Hodge podge fair trade Hallettsville, Hallettsville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayTax Scams — Protect your Small Business Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Live Webinar Recognize and combat tax scams, and tax-related identity theft. www.uhvsbdc.con

VC Night at the Ballpark

  • 405 Memorial Drive, 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 5:30-10 p.m.
  • Free
  • Victoria College and the Victoria Generals will host a free ticket night on Thursday, June 15 at Riverside Stadium.

More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event — Drifters Hall

  • Drifters Hall, 5287 Mc Donald Road, Port Lavaca
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • $35

Complete Zootrition Thursday, June 15th

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event — 5D Steakhouse Port O’Connor

  • 2683 Adams St., 2683 Adams St., Port O’Connor
  • 6:30-9 p.m.
  • $35

Complete Zootrition

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Brad Jenschke

  • 5D Tavern, 213 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Ronnie and The Redwoods

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.- June 17, 12:30 a.m.

The Redwoods

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.- June 17, 12:30 a.m.

The Droptines

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 9 p.m.-1 a.m. June 17

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.