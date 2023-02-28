Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
For more information call 361-218-9246.
A Simple Recipe for Social Media Success UHV SBDC Online
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
A recipe for social media that saves time and gets results Live webinar www.uhvsbdc.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this Wednesday
Texas Girls in STEM Day
Victoria College
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
6-8 p.m.
Victoria College will celebrate Texas Girls in STEM Day by hosting a panel discussion of women in the STEM field in VC’s Health Sciences Center Room 130.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Thursday
Yarn Craft Club
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition
Victoria College
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
4-5 p.m.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Susan Kennedy & Niko Weissenberger Art Exhibition from March 2-30.
VPL Talks with Trey Barron
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
Olivia Harms: La Linea Wine Bar
211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Friday
GIG Economy Tax Implications for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Free
Live webinar. Managing your taxes as an independent contractor or freelancer www.uhvsbdc.com
Social Dinner and Live Music by Stephanie Ross
American Legion Post 166
1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Catered meal with entertainment from Stephanie Ross. Open to the public, BYOB
Marshall Rocks Country
5D Tavern
213 S. Main St., Victoria
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
J.R. Cole: Mother Clucker’s Downtown 2023
108 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tyler Cannon Music
J Welch Farms
111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Monday
Collage Nite
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage
Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Canva Basics Elevate Your Marketing Graphics Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Create visually stunning graphics
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Baby Time
Wednesday
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time - Story Time
State of Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Celebrating small business and SBDC Day.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time - Story Time
Managing Cash Flow Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
How to manage cash flow.
Grow Your Business with Google Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
2-3 p.m.
Free
Promote your products online using Google tools.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes - an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.
S.T.E.A.M at The Zoo
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
On Going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.