TuesdayLeprechaun Hunt
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Family Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:15-10 a.m.
- Join us for Family Storytime
Spring Break Activities: Fabulous Fauna of Texas
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.- March 18, 2 p.m.
- The Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting family-friendly activities Tuesday, March 14 — Saturday, March 18 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and are free and open to the public.
Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile
- Refugio County Community Development Foundation, 301 N. Alamo St., Refugio
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Get your business found online with Google
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Story Palooza
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Join us for Story Palooza
“Let’s Grow Together” Parkinson’s Support Group
- 110 Medical Drive, Victoria
- 12-1 p.m.
- Explore the nutritional and therapeutic benefits of aeroponic gardening for those with Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions.
DIY Kite Craft
- Riverside Park
- 302 N. Main, Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- It’s Spring! And it’s time to get outside!
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson
- Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bar and concession stand open at 5:30 p.m. with drinks, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos and deserts available. The Dauber Tab table start selling dauber tabs at 5:30 p.m. as well. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed. Proceeds go towards various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayFamily Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:15-10 a.m.
- Join us for Family Storytime
Yarn Craft Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
InbeTWEENers: Live Action Mario Party
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night!
Jacob Johnson
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayVPL Chair Yoga
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Join us for a morning of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.
Radical Reptiles
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Treble Soul St Patrick’s Day Party
- Splashway Campground, Campground Office, Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim LIVE
- KB’s BBQ
- 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Rockport’s Crawfish Cook-off and Tasting
- Rockport’s crawfish cook-off and tasting
- 1204 E. Market St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Kevin Fowler: Rockport Crawfish Cookout
- Rockport Pier
- 1298 E. Market St., Rockport
- 9 p.m.- March 18, 1 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall
- 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9:30 a.m.-noon
The Victoria Chamber’s Pinch Me 5k
- Riverside Stadium Parking Lot Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8-9:30 a.m.
- $30
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers at Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner TX
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Max Stalling: Max & Heather Stalling @ the Outrigger Event Center
- Outrigger Event Center
- 515 Commerce St., Palacios
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SundayKnights of Columbus Pork Steak Plates
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.- March 20, 12 a.m.
- Pork plate sale to benefit charities
Monday
Adult Program — Libby Tech Demo
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Need help with Libby or one of our other eBook services? Bring your tablet or phone to the library for instruction and help on how to access the Libby app on your devices.
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Insurance for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Types of insurance that small businesses should understand and consider.
Turn Your Customers Into Your Sales Force Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Key strategies to draw customers in and retain them for life
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.