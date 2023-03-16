ThursdayFamily Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:15-10 a.m.
- Join us for Family Storytime
Yarn Craft Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
InbeTWEENers: Live Action Mario Party
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night!
Jacob Johnson
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayVPL Chair Yoga
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Join us for a morning of chair yoga in the Bronte Room with instructor Sharon Elder from the Citizens Medical Center — Healthplex.
Radical Reptiles
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Treble Soul St Patrick’s Day Party
- Splashway Campground, Campground Office, Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim LIVE
- KB’s BBQ
- 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Rockport’s Crawfish Cook-off and Tasting
- Rockport’s crawfish cook-off and tasting
- 1204 E. Market St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Kevin Fowler: Rockport Crawfish Cookout
- Rockport Pier
- 1298 E. Market St., Rockport
- 9 p.m.- March 18, 1 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall
- 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9:30 a.m.-noon
The Victoria Chamber’s Pinch Me 5k
- Riverside Stadium Parking Lot Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8-9:30 a.m.
- $30
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers at Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner TX
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Max Stalling: Max & Heather Stalling @ the Outrigger Event Center
- Outrigger Event Center
- 515 Commerce St., Palacios
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SundaySan Jose Cemetery community meeting
- VFW Post 6074
- 94 Katribe, Bloomington,
- 3 p.m.
- Everyone is welcome.
Knights of Columbus Pork Steak Plates
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.- March 20, 12 a.m.
- Pork plate sale to benefit charities
Monday
Adult Program — Libby Tech Demo
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Need help with Libby or one of our other eBook services? Bring your tablet or phone to the library for instruction and help on how to access the Libby app on your devices.
Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Insurance for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Types of insurance that small businesses should understand and consider.
Turn Your Customers Into Your Sales Force Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Key strategies to draw customers in and retain them for life
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
No Pressure Book Club
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club! We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.
Thursday
Coach Your Team To Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Build your skills as a coach for your team
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
5:30-7 p.m.
Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend announces the Spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series. Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission, and open to the public.
Erik Stucky
Rear Window Listening Room, 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
7-11 p.m.
David Starr Music: David Starr & Erik Stucky at the Rear Window Listening Room
Rear Window Listening Room, 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
7-11 p.m.
On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.