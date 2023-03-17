Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 57F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.