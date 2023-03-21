TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Insurance for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Types of insurance that small businesses should understand and consider.
Turn Your Customers Into Your Sales Force Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Key strategies to draw customers in and retain them for life.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
- For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
No Pressure Book Club
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club. We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson
- Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayCoach Your Team To Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Build your skills as a coach for your team.
Texas Tourism Industry Recovery Program Workshop Edna TX Lunch and Learn
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture
- 317 W. Main St., Edna
- 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Free
- For Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Free admission
- Open to the public.
Erik Stucky
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
David Starr Music: David Starr & Erik Stucky at the Rear Window Listening Room
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayRevival
- Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
- 6 p.m.
- It’s Revival Time. God is talking. Are you listening?
El Camino at Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Good vibes with a variety of music in the beer garden.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Supporting Loved Ones in Recovery
- Reclamation Counseling Center
- 506 Glascow St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Join us for an empowering seminar hosted by the Reclamation Counseling Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Military Veteran Peer Network Spaghetti Fundraiser
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $10
- Hosted by Gulf Bend Center’s Military Veteran Peer Network.
Chess Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Riverside Ride & Kidz Fest 2023
- First English Lutheran Church
- 516 N. Main St., Victoria
- 5 a.m.
Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic @ Rock Bottom
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 3-7 p.m.
Rick Trevino
- Brackenridge Main Event Center,
- 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
- 7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration
- Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration, Cuero
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Braxton Keith
- Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
- 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
- 8 p.m.
Triston Marez: Refugio County Fair
- Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
- 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
- 10 p.m.
SundayCatholic War Veterans St Johns Post 1269 Auxiliary Spring Fundraiser
- Catholic War Veterans St. Johns Post 1269
- 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Catholic War Veterans St Johns Post 1269 Auxiliary Spring Fundraiser
56th annual BBQ Chicken/Sausage Dinner
- Our Lady of Lourdes German Catholic Church
- 105 N. William St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.
- Dinner fundraiser offering barbecue chicken or sausage plates with potato salad and pinto beans.
Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 3-7 p.m.
Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.
Tuesday
Tax Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC No-Cost Webinar
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Learn state, local and federal tax reporting requirements
Lyceum Lecture Series: Sean Astin
Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
11 a.m.-noon
Victoria College’s Lyceum Committee is excited to announce the return of the Lyceum Lecture Series with actor and mental health advocate, Sean Astin, speaking at the Victoria Fine Arts Center at 11 am
Grow Your Email List Live No-Cost Webinar
Victoria County
2-3 p.m.
Free
Strategies to capture new contacts and to build relationships