ThursdayCoach Your Team To Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Build your skills as a coach for your team.

Texas Tourism Industry Recovery Program Workshop Edna Lunch and Learn

  • Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture
  • 317 W. Main St., Edna
  • 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Free
  • For Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries

John W. Stormont Lecture Series

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Free admission
  • Open to the public.

David Starr Music: David Starr & Erik Stucky at the Rear Window Listening Room

  • Rear Window Listening Room
  • 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridayRevival

  • Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
  • 6 p.m.
  • It’s Revival Time. God is talking. Are you listening?

El Camino at Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Good vibes with a variety of music in the beer garden.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
  • For more information call 361-218-9246.

Supporting Loved Ones in Recovery

  • Reclamation Counseling Center
  • 506 Glascow St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Join us for an empowering seminar hosted by the Reclamation Counseling Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Military Veteran Peer Network Spaghetti Fundraiser

  • Veterans of Foreign Wars
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • $10
  • Hosted by Gulf Bend Center’s Military Veteran Peer Network.

Chess Club

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Noon-2:30 p.m.
  • The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Riverside Ride & Kidz Fest 2023

  • First English Lutheran Church
  • 516 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 5 a.m.

Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic @ Rock Bottom

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 3-7 p.m.

Rick Trevino

  • Brackenridge Main Event Center,
  • 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
  • 7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live

  • The Bomb Diggity
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Jarrod Birmingham: Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration

  • Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration, Cuero
  • 7-11 p.m.

Austin Gilliam

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Braxton Keith

  • Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
  • 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
  • 8 p.m.

Triston Marez: Refugio County Fair

  • Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
  • 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
  • 10 p.m.

SundayCatholic War Veterans St Johns Post 1269 Auxiliary Spring Fundraiser

  • Catholic War Veterans St. Johns Post 1269
  • 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

56th annual BBQ Chicken/Sausage Dinner

  • Our Lady of Lourdes German Catholic Church
  • 105 N. William St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.
  • Dinner fundraiser offering barbecue chicken or sausage plates with potato salad and pinto beans.

Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 3-7 p.m.

Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.

Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Tax Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC No-Cost Webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Learn state, local and federal tax reporting requirements

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Lyceum Lecture Series: Sean Astin

Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria

11 a.m.-noon

Victoria College’s Lyceum Committee announces the return of the Lyceum Lecture Series with actor and mental health advocate, Sean Astin.

Grow Your Email List Live No-Cost Webinar

Victoria County

2-3 p.m.

Free

Strategies to capture new contacts and to build relationships

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

Time Management MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC Webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Time management practices

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

The Craguns

Victoria First Church of the Nazarene, 1105 Edinburgh St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.