FridayRevival
- Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
- 6 p.m.
- It’s Revival Time. God is talking. Are you listening?
El Camino at Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Good vibes with a variety of music in the beer garden.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
- For more information call 361-218-9246.
Supporting Loved Ones in Recovery
- Reclamation Counseling Center
- 506 Glascow St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Join us for an empowering seminar hosted by the Reclamation Counseling Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Military Veteran Peer Network Spaghetti Fundraiser
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- $10
- Hosted by Gulf Bend Center’s Military Veteran Peer Network.
Chess Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Riverside Ride & Kidz Fest 2023
- First English Lutheran Church
- 516 N. Main St., Victoria
- 5 a.m.
Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic @ Rock Bottom
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 3-7 p.m.
Rick Trevino
- Brackenridge Main Event Center,
- 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
- 7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration
- Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration, Cuero
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Braxton Keith
- Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
- 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
- 8 p.m.
Triston Marez: Refugio County Fair
- Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
- 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
- 10 p.m.
SundayCatholic War Veterans St Johns Post 1269 Auxiliary Spring Fundraiser
- Catholic War Veterans St. Johns Post 1269
- 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
56th annual BBQ Chicken/Sausage Dinner
- Our Lady of Lourdes German Catholic Church
- 105 N. William St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.
- Dinner fundraiser offering barbecue chicken or sausage plates with potato salad and pinto beans.
Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 3-7 p.m.
Monday
True Crime Book Club
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Tax Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC No-Cost Webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Learn state, local and federal tax reporting requirements
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Lyceum Lecture Series: Sean Astin
- Victoria Fine Arts Center
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Victoria College’s Lyceum Committee announces the return of the Lyceum Lecture Series with actor and mental health advocate, Sean Astin.
Grow Your Email List Live No-Cost Webinar
- Victoria County
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Strategies to capture new contacts and to build relationships
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Time Management MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC Webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Time management practices
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
The Craguns
- Victoria First Church of the Nazarene
- 1105 Edinburgh St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson
- Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayDo You Have What it Takes to Start a Business UHV SBDC Webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Chart a course to success
Anime + Art
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art!
Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar at 5D Tavern in downtown Victoria!
- 5D Tavern
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.