FridayRevival

  • Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
  • 6 p.m.
  • It’s Revival Time. God is talking. Are you listening?

El Camino at Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Good vibes with a variety of music in the beer garden.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
  • For more information call 361-218-9246.

Supporting Loved Ones in Recovery

  • Reclamation Counseling Center
  • 506 Glascow St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Join us for an empowering seminar hosted by the Reclamation Counseling Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Military Veteran Peer Network Spaghetti Fundraiser

  • Veterans of Foreign Wars
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • $10
  • Hosted by Gulf Bend Center’s Military Veteran Peer Network.

Chess Club

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Noon-2:30 p.m.
  • The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Riverside Ride & Kidz Fest 2023

  • First English Lutheran Church
  • 516 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 5 a.m.

Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic @ Rock Bottom

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 3-7 p.m.

Rick Trevino

  • Brackenridge Main Event Center,
  • 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
  • 7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger Live

  • The Bomb Diggity
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Jarrod Birmingham: Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration

  • Cuero Sesquicentennial Celebration, Cuero
  • 7-11 p.m.

Austin Gilliam

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Braxton Keith

  • Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
  • 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
  • 8 p.m.

Triston Marez: Refugio County Fair

  • Refugio County Fairgrounds & Rodeo
  • 109 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
  • 10 p.m.

SundayCatholic War Veterans St Johns Post 1269 Auxiliary Spring Fundraiser

  • Catholic War Veterans St. Johns Post 1269
  • 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

56th annual BBQ Chicken/Sausage Dinner

  • Our Lady of Lourdes German Catholic Church
  • 105 N. William St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.
  • Dinner fundraiser offering barbecue chicken or sausage plates with potato salad and pinto beans.

Rex Allen McNiel Acoustic

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 3-7 p.m.

Monday

True Crime Book Club

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join us for a night of True Crime discussion.

TuesdayBaby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Tax Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC No-Cost Webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Learn state, local and federal tax reporting requirements

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

Lyceum Lecture Series: Sean Astin

  • Victoria Fine Arts Center
  • 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Victoria College’s Lyceum Committee announces the return of the Lyceum Lecture Series with actor and mental health advocate, Sean Astin.

Grow Your Email List Live No-Cost Webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Strategies to capture new contacts and to build relationships

WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Time Management MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC Webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Time management practices

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

The Craguns

  • Victoria First Church of the Nazarene
  • 1105 Edinburgh St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson
  • Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayDo You Have What it Takes to Start a Business UHV SBDC Webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Chart a course to success

Anime + Art

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art!

Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar at 5D Tavern in downtown Victoria!

  • 5D Tavern
  • 213 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 12-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”, a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.