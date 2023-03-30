FridayDo You Have What it Takes to Start a Business
- UHV SBDC Webinar
- Register at: uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Chart a course to success
Knowledge Bowl
- VC Student Center, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 6 p.m.
- $5 to $100
- Show off your Trivia Knowledge for a good cause at Crossroads Business and Education Connection’s 2023 Knowledge Bowl.
Anime + Art
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art!
Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers: Bill Pekar at 5D Tavern in downtown Victoria
- 5D Tavern
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Wild Hog Boar and Pig Processing Class
- Gonzales
- Jim Frank’s Farm Direct Meat
- 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- $389
- Pig skinning and pork processing class starting with a live pig and finishing with packaged pork chops, ribs, hams, and pan sausage for anyone that wants to know where their food comes from.
Poetry at the Plaza
- DeLeon Main Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-noon
- April is National Poetry Month and this year we are celebrating with Poetry at the Plaza.
Polo at McFaddin benefiting the Nave Museum
- McFaddin Polo Grounds
- 517 McCann Road, McFaddin
- 12:30-5 p.m.
- $100
- Polo at McFaddin annual fundraiser to benefit the Nave Museum.
DaCosta Lodge Spring Fling
- DaCosta Hall
- 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
- 4-6 p.m.
- Free Easter egg hunt and family fun.
PB&J Band at Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters,
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive
- 8-11 p.m.
- The PB & J Band is landing in the beer garden with a sweet variety of Classic Rock and Pop. $4 Beer Garden Cover Kitchen open 4- 10 p.m. 21 & up with valid ID starting at 10 p.m.
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive
- Noon-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Westward Road
- First United Methodist Church of Rockport,
- 801 E. Main St., Rockport
- 5-9 p.m.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Adult Re-Prom
- Legends Saloon
- 3720 SH 35, Fulton
- 7-11 p.m.
MondayPublic Education Seminar
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- Two options to attend: 8:30 a.m.-noon or 2:30-6 p.m.
- Victoria Central Appraisal District is offering a free Public Education Seminar. Come join us to learn about your property taxes, exemptions and much more. We look forward to seeing you there.
Collage Nite
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage!
Risk Management MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC No-cost Webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- How to manage small business risks
Victoria College Info Night
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 4-6 p.m.
- Victoria College Enrollment Services will host an Information Night in the Student Center.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Google Boot Camp Get Your Business on Google UHV SBDC No cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Create and claim your Google Business Profile.
ThursdayHiring Solutions Untapped Talent UHV SBDC No cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Take advantage of the hiring solutions offered by TWC VRS.
Yarn Craft Club
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
VPL Talks — Brandon Wakefield
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!
Jeff Canada: Shiner Palace Saloon — Solo
- Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
On going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.