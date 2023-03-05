Monday

Collage Nite

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage

Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Canva Basics Elevate Your Marketing Graphics Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Create visually stunning graphics

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Baby Time

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time - Story Time

State of Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Celebrating small business and SBDC Day.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Toddler Time - Story Time

Managing Cash Flow Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

How to manage cash flow.

Grow Your Business with Google Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

2-3 p.m.

Free

Promote your products online using Google tools.

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes - an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday through March 8.

S.T.E.A.M at The Zoo

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Thursday

Intellectual Property Live Webinar UHV SBDC

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Basic Training and Why It's Important for Your Business

VPL Jams with Purely Unfiltered

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-8 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

Friday

Lego Lab

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

1:30-3 p.m.

Lego Lab

March 10

Charity Concert Series: Gary Morris (regular series)

Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,

214 N. Main St., Victoria

7:30-9 p.m.

$50

The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022 Charity Concert Series with Gary Morris 7:30 p.m. March 10.

Kenny Ray Horton: Lagoons RV Resort

Lagoons RV Resort,

600 Enterprise Blvd., Rockport

7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Doctor Who Celebration with Serendipity 2: Sci-Fi Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-4 p.m.

Family friendly fun for all ages! Plan to drop by for a day full of crafts, activities, snacks, and prizes!

Steps 4 Steven 5K Run/Walk

700 Third St., Louise

8:30-11 a.m.

$25

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

Noon-1:30 p.m.

$20

Circus Wonderland 

Victoria Community Center Arena,

2905 E. North St., Victoria

1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. 

Chad Boyd Music

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

2-6 p.m.

AJ Castillo: Spring Break Bash

DeLeon Plaza, Victoria

3-7 p.m.

Wade Bowen

5D Steakhouse,

2683 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor

5-9 p.m.

Southern Angels

5D Steakhouse & Lounge,

632 W. Main St., Yorktown

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Marshall Rocks Country: Wade Bowen with special guest Marshall

5D Steakhouse,

2683 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor

8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

Circus Wonderland

Bee County Expo Center Arena,

214 S. Farm-to-Market Road  351, Beeville

1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Monday

Crafternoon

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

2-3 p.m.

Crafternoon

Flower Pot Painting Craft

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

The Victoria Public Library offers monthly arts and craft activities for teens and adults of all ages!

On Going

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas