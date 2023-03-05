Monday
Collage Nite
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage
Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Canva Basics Elevate Your Marketing Graphics Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Create visually stunning graphics
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Baby Time
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time - Story Time
State of Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Celebrating small business and SBDC Day.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time - Story Time
Managing Cash Flow Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
How to manage cash flow.
Grow Your Business with Google Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
2-3 p.m.
Free
Promote your products online using Google tools.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes - an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday through March 8.
S.T.E.A.M at The Zoo
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Thursday
Intellectual Property Live Webinar UHV SBDC
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Basic Training and Why It's Important for Your Business
VPL Jams with Purely Unfiltered
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
7-8 p.m.
VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Friday
Lego Lab
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
1:30-3 p.m.
Lego Lab
March 10
Charity Concert Series: Gary Morris (regular series)
Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
214 N. Main St., Victoria
7:30-9 p.m.
$50
The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022 Charity Concert Series with Gary Morris 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Kenny Ray Horton: Lagoons RV Resort
Lagoons RV Resort,
600 Enterprise Blvd., Rockport
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Doctor Who Celebration with Serendipity 2: Sci-Fi Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
Noon-4 p.m.
Family friendly fun for all ages! Plan to drop by for a day full of crafts, activities, snacks, and prizes!
Steps 4 Steven 5K Run/Walk
700 Third St., Louise
8:30-11 a.m.
$25
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
Noon-1:30 p.m.
$20
Circus Wonderland
Victoria Community Center Arena,
2905 E. North St., Victoria
1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Chad Boyd Music
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
2-6 p.m.
AJ Castillo: Spring Break Bash
DeLeon Plaza, Victoria
3-7 p.m.
Wade Bowen
5D Steakhouse,
2683 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor
5-9 p.m.
Southern Angels
5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
632 W. Main St., Yorktown
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Marshall Rocks Country: Wade Bowen with special guest Marshall
5D Steakhouse,
2683 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor
8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday
Circus Wonderland
Bee County Expo Center Arena,
214 S. Farm-to-Market Road 351, Beeville
1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Monday
Crafternoon
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
2-3 p.m.
Crafternoon
Flower Pot Painting Craft
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
The Victoria Public Library offers monthly arts and craft activities for teens and adults of all ages!
On Going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas