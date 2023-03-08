WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
State of Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Celebrating small business and SBDC Day.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Managing Cash Flow Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Free
- How to manage cash flow.
Grow Your Business with Google Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Promote your products online using Google tools.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday through March 8.
S.T.E.A.M at The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- $20
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Thursday
Intellectual Property Live Webinar UHV SBDC
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Basic Training and Why It’s Important for Your Business
VPL Jams with Purely Unfiltered
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
FridayLego Lab
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1:30-3 p.m.
Charity Concert Series: Gary Morris (regular series)
- Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-9 p.m.
- $50
- The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022 Charity Concert Series with Gary Morris 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Kenny Ray Horton: Lagoons RV Resort
- Lagoons RV Resort,
- 600 Enterprise Blvd., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Doctor Who Celebration with Serendipity 2: Sci-Fi Club
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-4 p.m.
- Family friendly fun for all ages! Plan to drop by for a day full of crafts, activities, snacks, and prizes!
Steps 4 Steven 5K Run/Walk
- 700 Third St., Louise
- 8:30-11 a.m.
- $25
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Circus Wonderland
- Victoria Community Center Arena,
- 2905 E. North St., Victoria
- 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Chad Boyd Music
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 2-6 p.m.
AJ Castillo: Spring Break Bash
- DeLeon Plaza, Victoria
- 3-7 p.m.
Wade Bowen
- 5D Steakhouse,
- 2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor
- 5-9 p.m.
Southern Angels
- 5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
- 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Marshall Rocks Country: Wade Bowen with special guest Marshall
- 5D Steakhouse,
- 2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor
- 8 p.m.- midnight
SundayCircus Wonderland
- Bee County Expo Center Arena,
- 214 S. Farm-to-Market Road 351, Beeville
- 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
MondayCrafternoon
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 2-3 p.m.
Flower Pot Painting Craft
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library offers monthly arts and craft activities for teens and adults of all ages!
TuesdayLeprechaun Hunt
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Family Story Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:15-10 a.m.
- Join us for Family Storytime
Spring Break Activities: Fabulous Fauna of Texas
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.- March 18, 2 p.m.
- The Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting family-friendly activities Tuesday, March 14 — Saturday, March 18 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and are free and open to the public.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Story Palooza
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Join us for Story Palooza
“Let’s Grow Together” Parkinson’s Support Group
- 110 Medical Drive, Victoria
- 12-1 p.m.
- Explore the nutritional and therapeutic benefits of aeroponic gardening for those with Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions.
DIY Kite Craft
- Riverside Park
- 302 N. Main, Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- It’s Spring! And it’s time to get outside!
On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.