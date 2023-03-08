WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

State of Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Celebrating small business and SBDC Day.

Managing Cash Flow Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • How to manage cash flow.

Grow Your Business with Google Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Promote your products online using Google tools.

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday through March 8.

S.T.E.A.M at The Zoo

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-noon
  • $20

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Thursday

Intellectual Property Live Webinar UHV SBDC

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Basic Training and Why It’s Important for Your Business

VPL Jams with Purely Unfiltered

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-8 p.m.
  • VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

FridayLego Lab

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 1:30-3 p.m.

Charity Concert Series: Gary Morris (regular series)

  • Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-9 p.m.
  • $50
  • The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022 Charity Concert Series with Gary Morris 7:30 p.m. March 10.

Kenny Ray Horton: Lagoons RV Resort

  • Lagoons RV Resort,
  • 600 Enterprise Blvd., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Doctor Who Celebration with Serendipity 2: Sci-Fi Club

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Noon-4 p.m.
  • Family friendly fun for all ages! Plan to drop by for a day full of crafts, activities, snacks, and prizes!

Steps 4 Steven 5K Run/Walk

  • 700 Third St., Louise
  • 8:30-11 a.m.
  • $25

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1:30 p.m.
  • $20

Circus Wonderland

  • Victoria Community Center Arena,
  • 2905 E. North St., Victoria
  • 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Chad Boyd Music

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 2-6 p.m.

AJ Castillo: Spring Break Bash

  • DeLeon Plaza, Victoria
  • 3-7 p.m.

Wade Bowen

  • 5D Steakhouse,
  • 2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor
  • 5-9 p.m.

Southern Angels

  • 5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
  • 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Marshall Rocks Country: Wade Bowen with special guest Marshall

  • 5D Steakhouse,
  • 2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

SundayCircus Wonderland

  • Bee County Expo Center Arena,
  • 214 S. Farm-to-Market Road 351, Beeville
  • 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

MondayCrafternoon

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 2-3 p.m.

Flower Pot Painting Craft

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • The Victoria Public Library offers monthly arts and craft activities for teens and adults of all ages!

TuesdayLeprechaun Hunt

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Family Story Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:15-10 a.m.
  • Join us for Family Storytime

Spring Break Activities: Fabulous Fauna of Texas

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.- March 18, 2 p.m.
  • The Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting family-friendly activities Tuesday, March 14 — Saturday, March 18 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and are free and open to the public.

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

Story Palooza

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-noon
  • Join us for Story Palooza

“Let’s Grow Together” Parkinson’s Support Group

  • 110 Medical Drive, Victoria
  • 12-1 p.m.
  • Explore the nutritional and therapeutic benefits of aeroponic gardening for those with Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions.

DIY Kite Craft

  • Riverside Park
  • 302 N. Main, Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • It’s Spring! And it’s time to get outside!

On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.