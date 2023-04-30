Monday
Crossroads Strings Spring Concert
Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
214 N. Main St., Victoria
7-9 p.m.
Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host a Spring Concert
Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Trivia Night @ Whiskey Palm 70s Themed
Whiskey Palm,
415 S. Austin St., Rockport
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Market Analysis / Market Research
No cost Hybrid Event UHV SBDC
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1-3 p.m.
Free
Effectively determine market demand
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
SBA EIDL Loan Account Portal Set Up UHV SBDC Live no cost webinar
1-2 p.m.
Free
Setup and plan payments through your EIDL account
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Childcare Employer Partnership UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Support the child care needs of your employees
Museum of the Coastal Bend's 16th Annual Spring Artisan Market
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend's Artisan Market
Marketing That Works for Small Business Budgets UHV SBDC No cost live webinar
1-2 p.m.
Free
Budget marketing that wows
Morgan Ashley Music: Morgan Ashley & Kate Watson at Texas Tree House
Texas Tree House,
West Monroe Avenue, Port O'Connor
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
8 p.m.- midnight
Friday
Black Cowboys: An American Story
Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
$8
A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.
Kevin Fowler: Cinco De Mayo Music Fest
5D Steakhouse, 2683 W., Port O'Connor
6-10 p.m.
Roger Creager
5D Steakhouse, 2683 W., Port O'Connor
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale
283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
8 a.m.-noon
The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale at VEG Pavilion and VEG.
Gulf Bend Center's "Shine the Light" on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair
Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria
8 -11 a.m.
Free
Gulf Bend Center is hosting its 2023 “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair at the Special Events Area in Riverside Park.
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2023
City of Nixon, Nixon
7-11 p.m.
The Rocketz
Omar's Bar,
814 Henderson St., Palacios
9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
Sunday
Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival
Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival,
704 Malette Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The 42nd Annual Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival, in the Holy Family Activity Center.
On going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas