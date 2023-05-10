WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Make Your Website Work For You
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- Online
- 11 a.m.-noon
- This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches how to increase your website visibility.
Conservation 101
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-noon
- $20
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Cuero Economic Development Summit
- Friar Ag Center,
- 501 Industrial Blvd., Cuero
- 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Free
- The Cuero Economic Development Summit will be hosted in conjunction with Cuero’s 150th birthday.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
VPL Jams — HandGrown
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
T. Graham Brown
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Hayden McBride
- Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band
- Rockport Center for the Arts
- 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jake Worthington
- Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 Pre-Mothers Day Dance
- Catholic War Veterans,
- 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
- 8 p.m.- 12:01 a.m.
- $10
Dash for Downs
- 116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
- 8 a.m.-noon
- $10 to $20
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 12-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Lost Lagoon Spring Fest
Chad Cooke Band
- Wynn Williams
- Hayden Baker Music
- Jarrod Birmingham
- 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 5 p.m. — midnight
Walt Wilkins
- TR Ranch,
- 9488 Farm-to-Market Road 532, Hallettsville
- 7-11 p.m.
Tuesday
AI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Increase Sales with Google Tools UHV SBDC Online Love no cost webinar
Victoria County
11 a.m.-noon
Free
Promote your products online
Small Business Emergency Preparedness UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar
Victoria County
2-3 p.m.
Free
Get your business ready for anything
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.