WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Make Your Website Work For You

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • Online
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches how to increase your website visibility.

Conservation 101

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-noon
  • $20

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayCuero Economic Development Summit

  • Friar Ag Center,
  • 501 Industrial Blvd., Cuero
  • 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Free
  • The Cuero Economic Development Summit will be hosted in conjunction with Cuero’s 150th birthday.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

VPL Jams — HandGrown

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-8 p.m.
  • VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

Conservation 101

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-noon
  • $20

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • Elisa Baker Art
  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 6:30-10:30 p.m.

T. Graham Brown

  • Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridayHayden McBride

  • Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band

  • Rockport Center for the Arts
  • 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Jake Worthington

  • Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

SaturdayCatholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Pre-Mothers Day Dance

  • Catholic War Veterans,
  • 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- 12:01 a.m.
  • $10

Dash for Downs

  • 116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • $10 to $20

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 12-1:30 p.m.
  • $20

Lost Lagoon Spring Fest

Chad Cooke Band

  • Wynn Williams
  • Hayden Baker Music
  • Jarrod Birmingham
  • 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
  • 5 p.m. — midnight

Walt Wilkins

  • TR Ranch,
  • 9488 Farm-to-Market Road 532, Hallettsville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Tuesday

AI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Increase Sales with Google Tools UHV SBDC Online Love no cost webinar

Victoria County

11 a.m.-noon

Free

Promote your products online

Small Business Emergency Preparedness UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

Victoria County

2-3 p.m.

Free

Get your business ready for anything

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.