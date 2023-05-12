Friday

Hayden McBride

  • Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band

  • Rockport Center for the Arts
  • 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Jake Worthington

  • Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

SaturdayCatholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Pre-Mothers Day Dance

  • Catholic War Veterans,
  • 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- 12:01 a.m.
  • $10

Dash for Downs

  • 116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • $10 to $20

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 12-1:30 p.m.
  • $20

Lost Lagoon Spring Fest

Chad Cooke Band

  • Wynn Williams
  • Hayden Baker Music
  • Jarrod Birmingham
  • 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
  • 5 p.m. — midnight

Walt Wilkins

  • TR Ranch,
  • 9488 Farm-to-Market Road 532, Hallettsville
  • 7-11 p.m.

TuesdayAI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
  • Increase Sales with Google Tools UHV SBDC Online Love no cost webinar
  • Victoria County
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free

Promote your products online

Small Business Emergency Preparedness UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Get your business ready for anything

ThursdayJeff Canada: Greek Bro’s — Solo

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga with Citizen’s HealthPlex

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!

Billy Snipes

  • Rockport Market Days, 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mandi Powell

  • The Hideaway at Splashway, 5235 Second St., Sheridan
  • 4-8 p.m.

Charlie Robison w/ Lance Roark

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8 p.m.- May 20, 12 a.m.

Charlie Robison

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8:30 p.m.- May 20, 12:30 a.m.

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.