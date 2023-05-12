Friday
Hayden McBride
- Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band
- Rockport Center for the Arts
- 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jake Worthington
- Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
SaturdayCatholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Pre-Mothers Day Dance
- Catholic War Veterans,
- 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
- 8 p.m.- 12:01 a.m.
- $10
Dash for Downs
- 116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
- 8 a.m.-noon
- $10 to $20
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 12-1:30 p.m.
- $20
Lost Lagoon Spring Fest
Chad Cooke Band
- Wynn Williams
- Hayden Baker Music
- Jarrod Birmingham
- 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 5 p.m. — midnight
Walt Wilkins
- TR Ranch,
- 9488 Farm-to-Market Road 532, Hallettsville
- 7-11 p.m.
TuesdayAI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
- Increase Sales with Google Tools UHV SBDC Online Love no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
Promote your products online
Small Business Emergency Preparedness UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Get your business ready for anything
ThursdayJeff Canada: Greek Bro’s — Solo
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga with Citizen’s HealthPlex
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days, 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mandi Powell
- The Hideaway at Splashway, 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 4-8 p.m.
Charlie Robison w/ Lance Roark
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8 p.m.- May 20, 12 a.m.
Charlie Robison
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8:30 p.m.- May 20, 12:30 a.m.
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.