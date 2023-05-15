MondayNon-Opiate Based Pain Management
- Morada Victoria E.,
- 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria
- 3:30-4:30 a.m.
- Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, an interventional pain physician from Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Associates, will discuss and provide non-medication based options to help with acute and chronic pain.
TuesdayAI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare
- UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar
- Victoria County
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday and Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Increase Sales with Google Tools
- UHV SBDC Online Love no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
Small Business Emergency Preparedness
- UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Get your business ready for anything
- Promote your products online
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayJeff Canada: Greek Bro’s — Solo
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga with Citizen’s HealthPlex
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mandi Powell
- The Hideaway at Splashway
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 4-8 p.m.
Charlie Robison w/Lance Roark
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8 p.m.- May 20, 12 a.m.
BBQ Class
- Jim Frank’s Farm Direct Meat
- 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
- Saturday May 20
- 5-8 p.m.
- $189
- Beef Barbecue class focusing is on smoking brisket, tri tips, and custom cut beef shoulder. Will also cover hamburger grilling and appetizers.
Brad Jenschke
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 2-6 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Private Party
- Private Party, Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SundayDinner to go
- Pork Steak Plates to go with garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned green beans. Available until sold out.
- Knights of Columbus #1329
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday
- True Crime Book Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Join us for a night of True Crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.
On goingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.